Miguel Andujar told Aaron Boone he wants Yankees to trade him: Report

Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A after Friday night’s win over the Tigers, but he reportedly asked for a trade on his way out.

According to Hector Gomez, and later reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Andujar told Aaron Boone he wanted to be traded after he was given the news that he had been sent down for the third time already this season, this time because Giancarlo Stanton had been activated from the IL.

Andujar had been in trade rumors for years already after a promising rookie season in which he batted .297 with 27 home runs in 2018, finishing second to Shohei Ohtani for the American League Rookie of the Year. A shoulder injury cost him nearly the entire 2019 season, and he hasn’t been able to find consistent playing time since.

With Matt Carpenter now on the roster and Marvin Gonzalez serving as a versatile bench player, there doesn’t seem to be much room for steady playing time for Andujar, who still has two years of arbitration remaining.

