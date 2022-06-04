Visually impaired Illinoisans can now vote by mail

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Voters in Illinois who are blind or have other visual impairments now have an easier option to vote by mail.

Matt Dietrich of the Illinois State Board of Elections said voters can now request an electronic mail-in ballot.

He said people can use computers or other devices to read and complete the ballot.

"What it does is allow people who are blind or visually impaired or have other print disabilities to vote by mail independently and without any assistance," said Dietrich.

Under a new state law, local election authorities were required to offer the electronic ballots starting with this November's election, but the state board of elections decided to make them available for this month's primary.

