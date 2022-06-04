ESPN commentator apologizes to Tennessee Vols baseball's Evan Russell for comments

ESPN commentator Troy Eklund apologized Saturday for comments he made a day earlier on the status of Tennessee catcher Evan Russell.

Eklund, who played basebalat Arkansas, made false statements about why Russell wasn't playing, fueling rumors that spread quickly through Vol Nation.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to Tennessee's Evan Russell and the Volunteer program for inaccurate, unsourced information I used Friday night during the Stillwater Regional," Eklund said during Missouri State vs. Grand Canyon on Saturday. "It was used in error and should not have been referenced. I regret any hurt or harm that it might have caused."

About 90 minutes before the first pitch of Friday's NCAA Tournament game against Alabama State, Tennessee announced Russell would not be available against the Hornets and that coach Tony Vitello would address his status postgame. Vitello deferred to team medical personnel about Russell's status.

Vitello shared that Russell texted him Friday morning saying he was sick, which led to his absence.

Russell's absence was not related to any team, SEC or NCAA rules violation, a UT spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

"Thrilled to update that Evan Russell is feeling better and back with the team," UT athletics director Danny White wrote on Twitter. "Sad that over the last 24 hours this young man has had to endure speculation and criticism."

Russell is available for Tennessee's game against Campbell on Saturday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Knox News.

Jason Russell, Russell's dad, tweeted that Russell had a "health issue ... that kept him from playing." He stressed that Russell had not "failed any type of test or anything." He later added that Russell was dealing with some mental health issues.

"God is good ... to answer all concerns and doubt. Evan is good and just to clarify what's he been dealing with is anxiety, stress and pressure," Jason Russell wrote. "Basically just the worries and conviction of the Lord."

Russell has started 50 games for Tennessee this season, batting .299 with 13 homers. He has 38 career homers, tied with Todd Helton for the Tennessee program record. The Lexington, Tennessee, native has played in 228 games as a Vol, one short of Pete Derkay's program record.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: ESPN commentator apologizes to Tennessee Vols baseball's Evan Russell for comments