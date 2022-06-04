ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon teams oust perennial Livingston County softball powers in districts

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago

Hartland and Howell are accustomed to long postseason runs in softball, but both teams were ousted by South Lyon schools in the Division 1 district semifinals at Howell.

Hartland, a district champion the last three seasons, got strong pitching from Kylie Swierkos in a 3-1 loss to defending state champion South Lyon. Swierkos allowed five hits and two earned runs in seven innings. She drove in Hartland’s only run with a double in the seventh.

South Lyon all-stater Ava Bradshaw struck out 12 batters, allowing four hits.

Howell, which won six straight district titles before last season, fell behind 6-0 after two innings in a 7-3 loss to South Lyon East.

Natalie Savage had a two-run homer for Howell in the fourth inning.

All five Livingston County teams have been eliminated by the end of districts for the first time since 2007.

Division 2, District 48

Pinckney was much more competitive this time against third-ranked Chelsea in a 6-0 loss in the district championship game.

Pinckney lost 10-2 and 18-1 to the Bulldogs (33-3) on April 25.

Chelsea’s Emilee Underwood threw a three-hitter, fanning six.

Pinckney reached the 30-victory mark for the first time with a 9-2 victory over Fowlerville in the semifinals.

Kylee Douglas was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Violet McWhinnie and Mackenzie Burns each went 3-for-3 for Pinckney.

Fowlerville’s Carlie Atcheson held Pinckney to two runs in 4 2/3 innings of relief after the Pirates took an 8-0 lead with a seven-run second inning.

Sydney Pease allowed one hit through four innings before being taken out to save her for the Chelsea game.

Fowlerville’s season doesn’t end, as the Gladiators (24-9) will face DeWitt in the championship game of the Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic at 7 p.m. Monday at Lansing’s Ranney Park.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: South Lyon teams oust perennial Livingston County softball powers in districts

Related
Michigan Daily

Michigan hockey will not play in Great Lakes Invitational

This article was updated to include statements provided by Michigan and Michigan Tech, as well as additional context regarding the 2021 GLI Tournament. After nearly 50 years of playing in the Great Lakes Invitational, the Michigan hockey team will not participate in next season’s tournament. As reported by Jess...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

These 6 public golf courses in Michigan are among the best in the country

Golfweek, part of the USA TODAY Network, released its rankings of the Top 100 public-access golf courses across the US on Wednesday. Six Michigan courses made Golfweek's list, which was comprised by hundreds of golf critics across the country. The critics evaluated the courses on a one-to-10-point scale and the overall ratings from each member were averaged to create the final rankings. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Manchester High School new principal announced

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Last week Manchester Community Schools announced the hiring of a new Jr./Sr. High School principal. In a letter to families, MCS superintendent Brad Bezeau stated, “It is with great excitement that we announce the hiring of...
MANCHESTER, MI
Cars 108

Sipzee Takes the Hassle Out of Returning Bottles + Cans

A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

She was a perfect student until tragedy struck. After loss, South Lyon East senior perseveres.

When Natalie Rochon’s brother Matthew took his own life, he took a part of his sister with him. “When something crazy happens that shakes up your life, it’s something that sticks with you for the rest of your life,” Natalie Rochon said. “I felt I had lost part of my foundation. My brother was a huge role model to me. He was smart, brave, an outgoing guy. Losing him was losing a part of myself and that foundation.”
SOUTH LYON, MI
Spinal Column

When school’s out for summer, construction begins

The Huron Valley School district is investing upwards of $7 million in each elementary school to make significant upgrades. “It has been nearly 20 years since a significant investment has been made in HVS schools, so it really is time,” said Kim Root, Executive Director, School Safety, Communications & Strategic Initiatives, Huron Valley Schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State AD Alan Haller on alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium, Big Ten changes, more

East Lansing — When Alan Haller travels with the football team, the Michigan State athletic director rarely spends time in the suite he’s typically provided. Instead, he’s on the sidelines, walking around the stadiums, soaking up every aspect of the gameday experience he can. It’s something he did last fall, his first as Michigan State’s AD, and something he did before that in his other administrative roles with the Spartans’ athletics department.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Whitmer press conference on $3-million investment underscores Michigan’s sorry state of economic development

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. How tragic that Michigan has become such an ugly duckling among companies looking to build manufacturing facilities that a $3-million plant retrofitting investment by a Canadian company warranted a news conference by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

What to make of Joey Baker’s visit to Michigan Basketball

Michigan basketball has two spots open for potential transfers and the Wolverines are hosting former Duke five-star recruit Joey Baker on Tuesday. We have been speculating for weeks now about who Michigan basketball would add from the transfer portal because it was pretty clear that Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan weren’t coming back to the Wolverines.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-game show host sends support letter for Oakland County lawyer convicted in bribery scam

U.S. District Court received what one judge called an "extraordinary collection of letters" — dozens upon dozens — in support of a former Oakland County attorney convicted in a widespread corruption probe, including one from former game show host Chuck Woolery. The letters may have helped make a difference in the sentence for Jay Schwartz, who represented trash hauler Rizzo Environmental Services, and was among nearly two dozen people accused in the pay-to-play probe that began in Macomb County years...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit Flood Watch Lasts Until Tuesday Morning

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch warning until 8 a.m. Tuesday for seven Southeast Michigan counties, including Wayne, Macomb and Oakland. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, the federal agency says, with periods of showers and thunderstorms expected through early Tuesday. One to two inches of rain atre forecast.
WAYNE, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

