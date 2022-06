Earlier this week, Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, took to her Twitter account to celebrate the anniversary of Graceland’s debut. “It’s hard to believe that 40 years ago today we opened up the gates at Graceland for tours,” Priscilla Presley, declared in her social media post. Her father’s fans quickly responded to the special anniversary post. One wrote, “Thank you so much Priscilla for allowing fans such as myself the opportunity to experience the beautiful home of Elvis’, we owe you a HUGE debt of gratitude for helping us to fulfill our dreams and for working tirelessly to keep Elvis’ memory alive. You’re a very special lady.”

