Boston, MA

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: MRI reveals fluid in shoulder

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Barnes (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed some fluid, Christopher Smith of The...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Knocks in two, steals base in win

Dalbec went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels. Both of Dalbec's hits were RBI singles. The first baseman also picked up his first stolen base of the year in the sixth. Tuesday marked just his sixth multi-hit effort of the season, ending a 1-for-11 skid at the plate to start June. Overall, he's posted an uninspiring .187/.269/.295 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances. Dalbec saw a little extra playing time while Jackie Bradley was on the paternity list, but now that he's back with the team, Franchy Cordero is likely to return to the strong side of a platoon at first base. That will limit Dalbec mainly to starting against left-handed pitchers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Gets time in left field

Jimenez (hamstring) started in left field and went 1-for-2 on Tuesday during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte. Jimenez appeared in the outfield for the second time during his rehab stint. He exited early in the game in a move that was planned to help manage his workload as he continues to build his lower-body strength. Jimenez appears to be nearing activation -- he's accrued 19 plate appearances on his rehab assignment -- though a specific date has not yet been set.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Returns from paternity list

Bradley is returning from the paternity list ahead of the team's series versus the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bradley was away from the team since Friday to attend the birth of his daughter, but he'll be back for the four-game series against the Angels on Monday. The outfielder owns a .227/.353/.637 slash line over 150 at-bats this season, most notably notching 14 doubles in 48 games.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Cole Sands: Poised for another start

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Sands is likely to receive another turn through the starting rotation, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The 24-year-old has allowed eight runs in 7.2 innings over his past two starts but is set for another turn through Minnesota's rotation since Joe Ryan (illness) and Josh Winder (shoulder) aren't quite ready to return from the injured list. Assuming Sands remains on a five-day pitching schedule, he lines up to take the mound Sunday against Tampa Bay.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Scan coming later this week

Tatis will undergo a CT scan on his left wrist later this week in hopes of getting cleared to hit, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Reports from last week indicated Tatis would receive a scan when the Padres returned home Monday, but the scan evidently isn't scheduled to happen right away. He's been able to field grounders and work on his defense, but he'll presumably need awhile to get his timing back at the plate before he's ready to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Won't start Wednesday

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's 10-4 loss that Arraez (shoulder) won't be included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Though Baldelli didn't express much concern after Arraez was removed in the seventh inning with right shoulder tightness, the skipper noted that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Whiffs 10 in fourth rehab start

Baz (elbow) struck out 10 over 4.1 innings Sunday in his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Durham. He was charged with one earned run on four hits and a walk. The 10 strikeouts equaled a career-high for Baz, who built up to 79 pitches in the outing and looks ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues. In order to make room for Baz in the rotation, the Rays could either choose to expand from a five-man to a six-man setup or demote Ryan Yarbrough to the bullpen, after the lefty was lit up for six runs in 1.2 innings Sunday in Tampa Bay's loss to the White Sox. Either way, fantasy managers who have stashing Baz on the IL should be prepared to activate him ahead of his 2022 Rays debut, which will likely come Saturday or Sunday in Minnesota.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Chase Silseth: Sent back to Double-A

Silseth was optioned to Double-A Rocket City on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 22-year-old delivered six shutout frames during his major-league debut in mid-May, though he surrendered nine runs over 10.1 innings across his past three starts and will now return to Rocket City. Silseth, who is the Angels' top prospect, could receive another big-league opportunity at some point this season, but for now he'll make his way back to Double-A. Jose Suarez was recalled in a corresponding move and is starting Tuesday versus Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Avoids worst-case outcome

Gutierrez will be shut down for two weeks with a first-degree UCL strain but has avoided a more serious injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gutierrez hit the injured list Sunday with what was originally called right forearm soreness. Any time a UCL is involved, things seldom look particularly good, but it at least seems as though Tommy John surgery is off the table at this time. Given that he won't be throwing for two weeks, however, it will be quite a while before he's back in action at the big-league level.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues making progress

Lewis (concussion) has begun working on his conditioning by ramping up his heart rate on a stationary bike, but he remains without a firm return date, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The uptick in activity is encouraging considering he's been experiencing prolonged concussion symptoms. However, Lewis has yet to resume...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Not currently with team

Loasiga (shoulder) is currently tending to a family matter in Nicaragua, Bryan Hoch and Brian Hall of MLB.com report. Loaisiga went on the on the injured list May 25 with right shoulder discomfort, and he was subsequently shut down from throwing for 10 days. The right-hander has since left the country, though manager Aaron Boone stated that Loaisiga may throw while in Nicaragua. The expectation is that Loaisiga will return to action by the end of June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Fades into reserve role

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. Carpenter started in six of his first eight games with the Yankees after signing with the team May 26, but he'll find himself on the bench for the fourth game in a row. The Yankees don't have an everyday role available for him now that Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson have recently returned from the injured list, so Carpenter will have to settle for the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting opportunity moving forward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cubs' David Bote: Pulled from rehab assignment

Bote (shoulder) has been pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote has been experiencing bouts of dizziness recently and is now being evaluated by the medical staff before deciding how to move forward. This could explain why he's struggled to a .178/.275/.222 slash line over 45 at-bats on his rehab assignment. More information on his status will likely come later Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Casey Mize injury: Tigers right-hander shut down from throwing, will undergo further testing

Detroit Tigers right-handed starter Casey Mize isn't making much progress in his attempted recovery from a sprained medial ligament in his throwing elbow. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch on Tuesday told reporters that Mize has been shut down from throwing after experiencing continued discomfort while playing catch from 90 feet on flat ground. He'll undergo further testing.
DETROIT, MI

