Red Sox's Matt Barnes: MRI reveals fluid in shoulder

Baz (elbow) struck out 10 over 4.1 innings Sunday in his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Durham. He was charged with one earned run on four hits and a walk. The 10 strikeouts equaled a career-high for Baz, who built up to 79 pitches in the outing and looks ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues. In order to make room for Baz in the rotation, the Rays could either choose to expand from a five-man to a six-man setup or demote Ryan Yarbrough to the bullpen, after the lefty was lit up for six runs in 1.2 innings Sunday in Tampa Bay's loss to the White Sox. Either way, fantasy managers who have stashing Baz on the IL should be prepared to activate him ahead of his 2022 Rays debut, which will likely come Saturday or Sunday in Minnesota.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO