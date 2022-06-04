ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Managing left calf discomfort

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dickerson exited the first game of Saturday's doubleheader due to left calf discomfort, Jeff Jones of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Texans' Andy Janovich: Coach wants fullback

Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday that "odds are" the team will carry a fullback on its active roster in 2022, which could be Janovich, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Carrying a fullback suggests the Texans will be committed to the run, something that new offensive coordinator...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Wednesday

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado will get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last four games. Brendan Donovan will start at third base while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Person
Corey Dickerson
CBS Sports

Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Hurt during practice

Beathard was loaded onto a cart and brought to the locker room after apparently sustaining an injury at practice Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It's unclear what exactly the injury is or when the Jaguars can reasonably expect Beathard to return, but it's a situation worth monitoring considering he was the primary backup to Trevor Lawrence in 2021 and the favorite to retain that position in 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Not kicking during minicamp

Crosby (undisclosed) appears to be in the rehab group during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Demovsky noted that Crosby hasn't attempted a kick during the Packers' first two minicamp practices, but the team hasn't released any information about a potential injury. The veteran kicker struggled mightily last season, but he's still the favorite to remain the place kicker in 2022. However, Green Bay signed Dominik Eberle this offseason to provide competition for Crosby.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Cardinals
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Injures knee at practice

Smith was helped to the locker room after he appeared to sustain an injury to his right knee Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It's a tough break for Smith, who only appeared in two games during his rookie season. Jacksonville's linebacking corps is very much in flux after the team lost starters Myles Jack and Damien Wilson to free agency, added Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma in this year's draft and signed Foye Oluokun to a massive contract in March, but Smith's place in the new mix largely may depend on the severity of this injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Impressing new coaching staff

Etienne has made a strong impression with coach Doug Pederson and the new coaching staff during OTAs, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. The 2021 first-round pick was unable to make his NFL debut last year after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason, but the new coach has liked what he's seen during the offseason program. "[Etienne is] doing a great job handling a lot of information that we're throwing at the guys," said Pederson. "We're putting him in different spots and seeing what he can do right now." The 23-year-old lined up at both running back and wide receiver during rookie minicamp last year, and it appears the new coaching staff also has a versatile role in mind for 2022. The availability of James Robinson (Achilles) remains up in the air for the start of the season, leaving Etienne likely to be Jacksonville's undisputed No. 1 tailback for Week 1.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Chris Carson: Not at minicamp

Carson (neck) wasn't present at the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Carson is recovering from November neck surgery and wasn't expected to be on the field for the OTAs or minicamp. Head coach Pete Carroll has stated that the team won't know whether Carson will be medically cleared until he handles contact, which won't be until training camp. Fantasy managers should avoid Carson outside of deeper leagues. His injury is cause for plenty of concern and the crowded running back room will limit his upside if he's ultimately cleared.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Bench role awaits

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar's move to the bench coincides with Tampa Bay bringing a lefty (Jeffrey Springs) to the hill, but the 24-year-old appears likely to lose out on at-bats against right-handed pitching as well with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) returning from the injured list Tuesday. With O'Neill back in action, Brendan Donovan is expected to see most of the starts at the other corner-outfield spot until Dylan Carlson (hamstring) is ready to return from the IL. Nootbaar went a collective 4-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs while starting in five of the Cardinals' last six games.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Back at practice

James (Achilles) is practicing Wednesday after missing OTAs, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. James hasn't seen NFL action since 2019 after opting out due to COVID-19 in 2020 and then missing the 2021 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles. After he knocks some rust off this offseason, he should be able to provide the Ravens with depth behind Morgan Moses at right tackle in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Patriots' Hunter Henry: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Henry was limited during Wednesday's minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Henry and fellow tight end Dalton Keene (undisclosed) were both limited, along with Jakobi Meyers (undisclosed) and James White (hip). Cox noted that all four offensive weapons spent the majority of the session on the rehab field, but the severity of their respective injuries remains unknown.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

49ers' Trent Williams isn't celebrating Aaron Donald's new Rams deal: 'I wish he would have retired'

Aaron Donald is back with the Rams on the richest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history. And at least one of his counterparts wishes Los Angeles wouldn't have paid up. Addressing reporters at the start of the 49ers' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams joked that he would've preferred if Donald walked away from the game entirely.
LOS ANGELES, CA

