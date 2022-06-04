ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Athletics' Sam Moll: Rare struggles Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Moll allowed an earned run on two hits and two intentional walks over two-thirds of an inning in a...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Won't start Wednesday

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's 10-4 loss that Arraez (shoulder) won't be included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Though Baldelli didn't express much concern after Arraez was removed in the seventh inning with right shoulder tightness, the skipper noted that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star PF Tafara Gapare to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted power forward from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Tafara Gapare announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes DePaul, Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse and Illinois. Gapare is also considering the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite professional paths. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum disappointed Lakers didn't draft him in 2017: 'I was so close to a dream come true'

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been torture for the Los Angeles Lakers. They entered the season as the favorites to win the Western Conference, but didn't even reach the postseason. Now they have to watch their eternal rivals, the Boston Celtics, play for their 18th championship -- which would break a tie at 17 that the Lakers earned just two years ago.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Not kicking during minicamp

Crosby (undisclosed) appears to be in the rehab group during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Demovsky noted that Crosby hasn't attempted a kick during the Packers' first two minicamp practices, but the team hasn't released any information about a potential injury. The veteran kicker struggled mightily last season, but he's still the favorite to remain the place kicker in 2022. However, Green Bay signed Dominik Eberle this offseason to provide competition for Crosby.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Texans' Andy Janovich: Coach wants fullback

Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday that "odds are" the team will carry a fullback on its active roster in 2022, which could be Janovich, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Carrying a fullback suggests the Texans will be committed to the run, something that new offensive coordinator...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Limited during minicamp

Meyers was limited during Wednesday's minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Meyers was one of a handful of offensive weapons who were limited, but the severity of their injuries remains unknown. The undrafted wideout out of NC State led New England with 83 receptions, 126 targets and 866 yards last season, so the Patriots will likely be extremely cautious with Mac Jones' favorite target.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Hunter Henry: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Henry was limited during Wednesday's minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Henry and fellow tight end Dalton Keene (undisclosed) were both limited, along with Jakobi Meyers (undisclosed) and James White (hip). Cox noted that all four offensive weapons spent the majority of the session on the rehab field, but the severity of their respective injuries remains unknown.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Warriors' pre-draft workout shocked Anthony Edwards, who got an early taste of what makes Stephen Curry great

Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors worked out, among other top prospects, Anthony Edwards. They had the No. 2 pick, and at the time, it wasn't considered an absolute lock that Edwards would go No. 1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. If Edwards did slip, the Warriors may have taken him over James Wiseman. They probably would have, in fact.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Titans' Tommy Hudson: Carted off field at OTAs

Hudson suffered a leg injury a Tuesday's training session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. The tight end went down on a pass route, injuring his left leg and ultimately being carted off by the training staff Tuesday. The cart is never a good sign and more information on Hudson's injury will likely be provided in the near future.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Impressing new coaching staff

Etienne has made a strong impression with coach Doug Pederson and the new coaching staff during OTAs, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. The 2021 first-round pick was unable to make his NFL debut last year after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason, but the new coach has liked what he's seen during the offseason program. "[Etienne is] doing a great job handling a lot of information that we're throwing at the guys," said Pederson. "We're putting him in different spots and seeing what he can do right now." The 23-year-old lined up at both running back and wide receiver during rookie minicamp last year, and it appears the new coaching staff also has a versatile role in mind for 2022. The availability of James Robinson (Achilles) remains up in the air for the start of the season, leaving Etienne likely to be Jacksonville's undisputed No. 1 tailback for Week 1.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Chris Carson: Not at minicamp

Carson (neck) wasn't present at the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Carson is recovering from November neck surgery and wasn't expected to be on the field for the OTAs or minicamp. Head coach Pete Carroll has stated that the team won't know whether Carson will be medically cleared until he handles contact, which won't be until training camp. Fantasy managers should avoid Carson outside of deeper leagues. His injury is cause for plenty of concern and the crowded running back room will limit his upside if he's ultimately cleared.
SEATTLE, WA

