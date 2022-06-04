ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two-car accident at Route 77 and Ledge, Alabama, unknown injuries

The Batavian
 4 days ago

A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported at Alleghany Road and Ledge Road,...

www.thebatavian.com

The Batavian

Multiple vehicle accident reported at Main and River, Batavia

There are four vehicles involved in an accident at West Main Street and River Street, Batavia. All occupants are out of the vehicles and walking around, according to a first responder. City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: Two more ambulances requested to the scene to evaluate patients.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Accident reported on Bloomingdale Road

A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 986 Bloomingdale Road, Basom. There are fluids leaking and one person has a possible leg injury. Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 3:28 p.m.: Pembroke and Indian Falls dispatched mutual aid. UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Minor injuries. Responding units...
BASOM, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcycle collision leaves man dead in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
chautauquatoday.com

SUV crashes into house in Jamestown

A crash involving a sports utility vehicle that went off West 17th Street in Jamestown this morning sent one person to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment. City Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says the crash occurred around 7:30 am, with the vehicle hitting the kitchen area of the first floor. Achterberg says the SUV also hit a gas line, so service had to be shut off to the house. The male driver was transported to the hospital. There were no injuries to the occupants of the house, who are being assisted by the Red Cross. Jamestown Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Several departments battle house fire in Westfield

Several fire departments responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the Village of Westfield. The fire at 66 South Portage Street was first reported around 8:30 AM. Westfield Fire responded to the scene and received mutual aid from Brocton, Portland, Ripley, Sherman, Mayville, Dewittville, Fredonia, Stockton and Panama, as well as the Crescent and Fuller Hose companies out of North East, Pennsylvania. There were no injures reported in the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting two adults living at that address. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking for the cause. Other departments on scene included Ellery Center Rehab, Chautauqua County EMS, the county's FAST and Tech Rescue teams, County Fire Police, Westfield Police, the Westfield Electric Department, and the Westfield DPW. Firefighters were on scene for nearly seven hours.
WESTFIELD, NY
nyspnews.com

Albion man arrested for DWI

On June 5, 2022, at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Jose J. Rosario, 37 of Albion, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On June 5, 2022, Troopers stopped Rosario on State Route 98 in the town of Carlton for a traffic infraction. While interviewing Rosario, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Rosario was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.22% BAC.
ALBION, NY
The Batavian

Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired at homes in Bethany on Saturday night

Several gunshots were reportedly fired at houses on Bethany Center Road in the Town of Bethany sometime after 9 p.m., Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reports. The incident occurred between Mayne Road and Raymond Road. There is no known motive for a targeted attack, officials said. A two-door dark blue car with a loud exhaust was reportedly observed in the area driving up and down Bethany Center Road at approximately 8:30 p.m., Saturday. There were no injuries reported.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First responders work together to free man trapped in burning car

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) - A driver became trapped in a burning car after crashing into a tree along Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden on Wednesday but a group of first responders worked quickly to keep the flames at bay and likely saved his life. Around 11:30 a.m....
SWEDEN, NY

