Two-car accident at Route 77 and Ledge, Alabama, unknown injuries

Several fire departments responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the Village of Westfield. The fire at 66 South Portage Street was first reported around 8:30 AM. Westfield Fire responded to the scene and received mutual aid from Brocton, Portland, Ripley, Sherman, Mayville, Dewittville, Fredonia, Stockton and Panama, as well as the Crescent and Fuller Hose companies out of North East, Pennsylvania. There were no injures reported in the blaze, and the Red Cross is assisting two adults living at that address. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is looking for the cause. Other departments on scene included Ellery Center Rehab, Chautauqua County EMS, the county's FAST and Tech Rescue teams, County Fire Police, Westfield Police, the Westfield Electric Department, and the Westfield DPW. Firefighters were on scene for nearly seven hours.

WESTFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO