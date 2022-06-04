ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Roxie Mahoney

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURCH HILL- Roxie Mahoney, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, peacefully at home with her family by her side. Roxie was born in Church Hill, TN to Enos and Gertrude Stroupe and lived all her life in...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Frances Williams Sluss

CHURCH HILL - Frances Williams Sluss, 90, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord and her husband on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Church Hill Health and Rehab. She was a devoted member of Christian Life Center. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, neighbors, and working in her yard. Frances was a loving wife, mother, mammaw, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ulysses William Sutherland

NEWPORT – Ulysses William Sutherland, 56, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
NEWPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Lee Phillips

ROGERSVILLE - Ada Lee Phillips, age 97, of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Ms. Phillips attended Shepard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Aberham Phillips, sons Danny Phillips and Steven Phillips.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sammy William McMurray

GATE CITY, VA - Sammy William McMurray 78, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Sammy worked at the Kingsport Press for 38 years until his retirement. He was an avid farmer as well as an outdoorsman. Sammy was a devoted member of Gardners Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Sammy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Kingsport Times-News

Phillip Sherman Hoard, Jr.

KINGSPORT – Phillip Sherman Hoard, Jr. 50 of Kingsport, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence following complications from diabetes and heart disease. He was born in Kingsport, had lived in Johnson City for several years before returning to Kingsport. Sherman was...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Paula Gail Bishop

FT. BLACKMORE, VA -- Paula Gail Bishop, 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Kingsport Times-News

Joan Carroll Montgomery

KINGSPORT - On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Joan Carroll Montgomery of Kingsport passed away at the age of 87. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was born on April 26, 1935, in Wallen’s Creek, Va daughter...
Kingsport Times-News

David Lee Owens

KINGSPORT - David Lee Owens, 63, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Sullivan County in 1959. David attended Dobyns-Bennett. He loved fishing and football (college, NFL). He never met a stranger; he had many friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffrey Brown Hickam

On Sunday, June 5th, 2022, Jeffrey Brown Hickam, caring husband, father of two, and beloved teacher, coach and principal to many, passed away at the age of 69. Jeff was born in Kingsport, TN to Arthur Brown and Eva Lois and immediately became the light of the family. Their nurturing and encouragement paved the way for a promising young student-athlete who loved his time in school. While attending ETSU, he was able to look back on this time and recognize his calling would bring him back as an educator shaping generations of youth in the classroom and on the field. His immense kindness, charismatic charm, support, patience and contagious zest for life made him one of the most cherished teachers and principals in the Tri-Cities area.
Kingsport Times-News

Walter Harold Gardner

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Walter Harold Gardner, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Calvin, Va. and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. Over the years, Walter was a route salesman for various area bread and dairy companies, and he later retired as a sales supervisor for Pet Dairy. Walter was of Freewill Baptist faith.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Travis Greenfield

Travis Greenfield passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Greenfield family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gene Otho Fox

WASHINGTON COUNTY - Gene Fox, resident of Washington County, TN., passed away on Friday June 3rd at JCMC, from complications associated with COPD. He was the son of Otho Eugene “Red” Fox and Mary Belle Virginia (Moffat) and was preceded in death by his late wife, Judith “Judy” Camilla (Warren) Fox. Gene’s surviving family are: sister, Barbara Souza of Winston-Salem, NC, In-Laws, Richard “Dickie” Warren (Nancy), Harriet Warren (Allen “Al”), Roger and Mary Smith of Kingsport, and Michael “Mike” and Kayla Warren of Johnson City, Daughters, Karen Elizabeth (Fox) Sherrod (Chester) Birmingham, AL, and Kristy Elise (Fox) Hensley (John), Jonesborough, TN, and Grandchildren: Laural Harrelson (Jon), Tucker Fox-Hart, Taylor Anthony, Cooper Fox-Hart, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Leonard Crawford

Leonard Crawford, 74, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Meade and Danny Dolen officiating. Special music by Roy Dolen and Traci Taylor.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Marcella Robbins

KINGSPORT - Virginia Marcella Robbins, 94 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on July 15, 1927 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Edward Amos and Nora Dulaney Robbins, Sr. She was retired from the United States Government. Virginia loved reading, traveling, spending time with her family and playing scrabble. She was also a member of the Toast Masters.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffrey L Bryant

KNOXVILLE - Jeffrey L. (aka “Otto”) Bryant, age 62, passed away May 9, 2022, at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center, Knoxville, TN following several years of declining health. Jeff was born March 20, 1960, in Kingsport, TN and was the son of Otto H. and Katherine S. Bryant....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of June 6

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • TRIBE 11-UNDER TRYOUTS for the 2023 season...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The Lord is speaking! Are we paying attention?

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. My two daughters were on the sofa watching TV. “Girls! I’m about to run the vacuum, but it’ll only be a couple...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eileen Bolling Strouth

JONESVILLE, VA - Eileen Bolling Strouth, 91, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 Lee Health and Rehab in Jonesville, VA. She was born in Norton, VA and graduated from J.J. Kelly High School. After graduation she worked at C & P Telephone Co. in San Antonio, TX and Norton, VA. She loved to quilt, sew, garden, antiques, arts & crafts and travel. She was a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, J.J. Kelly Band mother and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
JONESVILLE, VA

