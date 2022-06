Last week, we went over five funny business names in Boise. You can read that here. However, as I was doing my research trying to find five examples of funny business names in town I realized...there are more than five out there. There are so many gems. How do I narrow it down to just five? Then I realized, I don't. I can simply do another set of five. Why not? What's stopping me? In the words of Eric Cartman from South Park, "I don't make the rules, I just think them up and write them down." So, I'm doing another set of five funny business names here in Boise. There were just too many good ones to choose from.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO