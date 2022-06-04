ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns agree to one-year deal with veteran running back

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wLOT_0g0ecSY400

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year contract with running back D’Ernest Johnson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the signing.

The deal is reportedly worth $2.4 million dollars.

Last season, Johnson rushed for 534 yards and three touchdowns, filling in for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Johnson originally signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

For his career, he has rushed for 721 yards, and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Joining Johnson in the Browns’ running back room in 2022 is Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly Jr.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

