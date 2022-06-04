Navarro Indictment, Novavax COVID Vaccine, 100 Days of War in Ukraine

While Johnson won his no confidence vote, the number of those who opposed him is far higher than most analysts had expected. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, survived a no-confidence vote brought by his own party. The vote was 211-148, short of the majority needed to oust him as leader of the Conservatives. But it was enough to show how weakened Johnson is politically, following revelations about raucous parties at 10 Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. Joining us now from outside London is reporter Willem Marx. Hi, Willem.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO