Navarro Indictment, Novavax COVID Vaccine, 100 Days of War in Ukraine

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Trump adviser Peter Navarro was indicted Friday on two criminal contempt...

NPR

An ex-member of one of the world's most dangerous mercenary groups has gone public

BEARDSLEY: (Speaking Russian). Fifty-six-year-old Marat Gabidullin's face is lined from exposure to the elements, and his hair is thinning, but he has the trim physique and muscular arms of a man 30 years younger. He wears a chunky ring with a skull, the symbol of Wagner. Born in central Russia, Gabidullin served 10 years as an officer in the Soviet army before being laid off. In 2015, he found himself unemployed and at a low point in his life.
ECONOMY
NPR

Boris Johnson survives no confidence vote

While Johnson won his no confidence vote, the number of those who opposed him is far higher than most analysts had expected. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, survived a no-confidence vote brought by his own party. The vote was 211-148, short of the majority needed to oust him as leader of the Conservatives. But it was enough to show how weakened Johnson is politically, following revelations about raucous parties at 10 Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. Joining us now from outside London is reporter Willem Marx. Hi, Willem.
POLITICS
#Ukraine#Days Of War#Politics Federal#Trump#House
NPR

Senate gun law negotiators working toward a deal by the end of the week

Senate negotiators are racing to finalize an agreement on a narrow set of gun control proposals with a goal of finishing their work before the week's end. Members of a bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday shuttled between negotiations, party briefings and White House conversations under intense political pressure to get a deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

FDA advisors recommend the Novavax COVID vaccine

The United States is close to approving another COVID-19 vaccine. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended that the agency authorize it. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein told us this vaccine works differently than others. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: It's what's known as a protein subunit vaccine because it works...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NPR

Much of firearms traffic from the U.S. to Mexico happens illegally

The recent mass shooting in Texas took place near the U.S. border, and that border with Mexico was part of the conversation that followed. On MORNING EDITION, state lawmaker Travis Clardy said Texans need their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms partly because of where they live. (SOUNDBITE...
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Russian's foreign minister to begin talks with Turkey

The war in Ukraine has disrupted one of the world's great sources of grain. In normal times, Ukrainian grain is loaded onto ships in the Black Sea and goes on to many countries. But those ports have been closed since Russian warships joined the attack on Ukraine. This was a subject today as Russia's foreign minister met the top diplomat of neighboring Turkey, which would like the grain shipments flowing once again. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been watching what's happening from his base in Istanbul.
POLITICS
NPR

What the Jan. 6 hearings have in common with the Watergate hearings

The upcoming hearings regarding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are reminiscent of another watershed political event: the 1973 Watergate hearings. Thursday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time, the committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol takes center stage. The group of seven Democrats and two Republicans will begin to lay out what they've discovered about that attack 18 months ago. ABC, NBC and CBS, along with CNN and MSNBC, will carry the hearing live.
PROTESTS
NPR

The U.S. is hosting the Summit of Americas for the first time since 1994

The U.S. is hosting the Summit of the Americas. This week's Los Angeles gathering is the first time it's being held in the U.S. since the leaders in the Western Hemisphere began meeting in 1994. White House officials promise an ambitious agenda tackling record migration, climate change and preparation for a future pandemic. But so far, that has been overshadowed by a major boycott and questions about waning U.S. influence in the region. White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez has more.
POTUS
NPR

FBI seizes retired general's data related to Qatar lobbying

The FBI has seized the electronic data of a retired four-star general who authorities say made false statements and withheld "incriminating" documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. New federal court filings obtained Tuesday outlined a potential...
