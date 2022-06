The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason got off to a great start when they announced the hiring of Darvin Ham to become the franchise’s 28th head coach. Ham was the perfect fit given his championship experience as a player and assistant coach, and now comes to a Lakers organization desperate to win again. During his introductory press conference, Ham spoke at length on a multitude of topics but one major note was Anthony Davis. Ham called Davis the ‘key’ to the team’s success, and it is hard to argue with him because when healthy the star big man is a legitimate game-changer on both ends of the floor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO