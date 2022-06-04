ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ezequiel Duran at third base for Texas on Saturday

By Matthew Lo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the...

Comments / 0

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
HOUSTON, TX
Nomar Mazara starting on Monday for Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Mazara is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. Our models project Mazara for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ryan McMahon sitting for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. McMahon will move to the bench on Tuesday with Elehuris Montero starting at third base. Montero will bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. numberFire's models project Montero for...
DENVER, CO
Brewers' Keston Hiura sitting on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hiura will move to the bench on Tuesday with Hunter Renfroe starting in right field. Renfroe will bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Renfroe 9.8 FanDuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Houston's Jose Siri batting ninth on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Chas McCormick returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Siri for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
Milwaukee's Jace Peterson operating third base on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson will man the hot corner after Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Aaron Nola, our models project Peterson to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Gary Payton II (elbow) active for Warriors' Wednesday Game 3 matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) will play in Wednesday's Game 3 matchup against the Boston Celtics. Payton will be available for his second potential appearance in the Finals this postseason despite his questionable designation. In 12.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton to score 11.0 FanDuel points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Jose Urquidy on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. Jason Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 6.3 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
Andre Iguodala (knee) available for Warriors on Wedensday

Golden State Warriors guard / forward Andre Iguodala (knee) is active for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. Iguodala is available after the veteran was inactive for Game 2 with a knee injury. In 10.2 expected minutes, our models project Iguodala to score 7.7 FanDuel points. Iguodala's...
BOSTON, MA
C.J. Cron batting third for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cron will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Charlie Blackmon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cron for 11.8 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Diaz will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. Jeremy Pena moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston's Jeremy Pena sitting on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pena will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at shortstop. Diaz will bat seventh on Wednesday versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.6...
HOUSTON, TX
Angels' Juan Lagares batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 6/8/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 6.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Alek Thomas sitting for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Thomas will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat sixth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. numberFire's models project Luplow for 12.5...
PHOENIX, AZ

