Ogawa-Cordina Results: Gamal Yafai, Skye Nicolson Secure Wins

By Ron Lewis
Boxing Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer European super-bantamweight champion Gamal Yafai got back to winning ways after a big loss to Jason Cunningham in May last year as he stopped Sean Cairns in the fourth round of a scheduled eight on the Ogawa-Cordina undercard in Cardiff. At 30, the younger brother of former WBA...

