PHOTOS: Glacier and Flathead Class of 2022 commencement ceremonies

By CASEY KREIDER, Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

Scenes from Flathead and Glacier high schools' commencement ceremonies on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

Graduates clap after a musical performance by the percussion ensemble at Glacier High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduates file into the gymnasium for Glacier High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduate Gabriel Felton smiles as International Baccalaureate diploma candidates take their seats at Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduate Josh Mortenson performs the song "Kids" by Ben Rector at Glacier High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduates applaud after the commencement address by Scout McMahon at Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduates file into the gymnasium for Glacier High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduates clap after a musical performance on the marimba by classmate Melody Carhart at Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduates clap after a speech by classmate Olivia Baker at Glacier High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduate Melody Carhart performs "Midnight Moon" by Justin Doute on the marimba at Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier High School's Class of 2022 listens as graduate Derek Smith speaks during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduate Scout McMahon gives the commencement address at Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduates place their hands over their hearts during the color guard presentation by V.F.W. Post 2252 at Glacier High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

A graduate looks to the crowd and smiles at Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

A graduate looks to the crowd and smiles at Glacier High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduates file into the gymnasium for Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduates file into the gymnasium for Glacier High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

A graduate smiles as he and classmates file into the gymnasium for Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Graduate Abigail Garza sings the national anthem during the Glacier High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 4. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

A graduate looks to the crowd and smiles at Flathead High School's Class of 2022 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 3. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

