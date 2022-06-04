PHOTOS: Glacier and Flathead Class of 2022 commencement ceremonies

Related
New Storm Water Management Program in Montana
The Montana Department is Transportation (MDT) is seeking public comment on updating the Storm Water Management Program to help improve the program’s implementation The updated program is for Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Butte. The 30-day public review window starts Wednesday, June at 8:00 a.m. and...
June 7, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)
The unofficial results of the Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Montana Primary Election are being tallied. Several statewide and local races are being decided, including for Montana's newly drawn congressional districts.
Check Out the Fabulous Photos of Missoula Pride Parade 2022
As per usual for June in Missoula, the weather did not want to cooperate this past weekend. That was not going to stop the 2022 Pride Parade from taking place. This past Saturday, Higgins st and downtown Missoula was filled with bright rainbow colors. Hundreds of people took their chances with the possibility of rain and lined the streets to celebrate Missoula Pride.
Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans
Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will represent Democrats in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House race in the western district. On the Republican side, former congressman and Trump Cabinet member Ryan Zinke had eked ahead of former State Sen. Al Olszewski as of 11:30 p.m., but the race was too close to call. About 70% […] The post Western Congressional primary: Tranel wins easily, race too close to call for Republicans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Yellowstone Seeking Extremely Wealthy Extras to Film in Hamilton
Do you have the air of someone who eats caviar with every meal? Who takes private planes to Bermuda on a whim? Who dives into a large pool filled with gold to wake up in the morning, Scrooge McDuck-style?. Probably not - but think you'd be able to fake it...
Montana Town Named One of the Best Cheap Places for Creatives
There was a time when Missoula might make a list like this... you know, before it became prohibitively expensive to live here. So instead, another Montana town is taking the reins on this one - Thrillist just released a list highlighting some of the best places for creative people to live that are actually affordable. Places like Detroit and Philadelphia made the cut, and from Montana, you've also got...
Horses at Hellgate High School Leaves Principal With a Handful
We recently reported on something that seems to be an annual event. Except for every year, it seems to catch us by surprise. I'm talking about the tradition for some Montana students to ride their horses to school on the last day of school. Why has this become an annual thing? Mostly because it allows students to use a century-old antiquated law to play a harmless prank on their principal.
Construction set for Highway 35 between Bigfork and Woods Bay
Roadwork will begin just north of the Montana Highway 35 and Montana Highway 209 intersection and end just north of The Raven in Woods Bay.
Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good
We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
Grizzly bear euthanized after visiting residential properties in the North Fork
KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear management specialists euthanized a grizzly bear that frequented near homes and was habituated to people in the North Fork area of the Flathead River. FWP specialists recently received reports from landowners of the bear appearing in yards around people. The bear...
Missing 4-year-old boy survives two nights in Montana backcountry before being found
On Friday at approximately 4:53 PM, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned neighbor of a possible missing child in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, Montana. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies and David Thompson Search and Rescue responded. Deputies determined that the missing child was Ryker Webb, age 4, with red hair and blue eyes. It was determined that he had already been missing for more than 2 hours. ...
North Valley Food Bank looks for local artist for new mural
KALISPELL, MONT. — The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish partnered with the Kalico Art Center in downtown Kalispell to look for a local artist to paint a mural. The new mural will be located inside the new free grocery store at the food bank. Food bank executive director...
Missoula celebrates Pride month festivities with parade
MISSOULA, Mont. — The month of June is known as Pride Month. The Western Montana Community Center kicked off the Missoula's celebrations with a Pride Parade Saturday morning. People took to the streets from the X's on South Higgins and went to Main Street to show support to the...
Error on Election Eve, Missoula Officials Race to Correct Oversight
With the primary election on Tuesday, officials with the Missoula Elections Office were informed on Monday that one precinct had an omission on its ballot. KGVO News reached out to Missoula Country Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman for details of the mishap. “Unfortunately we had an error,” said Seaman. “And that's...
UPDATE: Missoula Sheriff's Office locates person reported to have a weapon
People were being asked to avoid the area near Sunset Cemetery and Funeral Home off of Mullan Road in Missoula.
Six dead in armed attack on Mexican high school students
Raw Story - Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism— Gunmen killed five high school students and an adult in a street shooting in central Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday. According to police, shooters opened fire on a group of students on Monday night, killing three males and two females aged between 16 and 18, as well as a 65-year-old woman who was in the same area. "Unfortunately we can say that a few hours ago in the Barron community six people lost their lives in an armed attack," said Cesar Prieto, mayor of the city in Guanajuato...
Kevin Costner takes part in "Yellowtone" filming in Missoula
The popular TV series Yellowstone has returned to Missoula for filming — complete with some serious star power.
Woman on Probation Charged With Intent to Sell Meth in Missoula
On June 5, 2022, at around 11:44 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Corporal observed a Subaru pulling out of the Old Hellgate Trading Post gas pumps without any headlights on. The corporal activated his emergency lights and the vehicle pulled over. He made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Zoe Tate, and informed her why he had stopped her.
Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell
The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
CAUTION: Bitterroot River Flood Advisory Until Tuesday Evening
The gorgeous stretch of the Bitterroot River, south of Missoula, is experiencing minor flooding now and is under a Flood Advisory until Tuesday evening. The area of largest concern is located just south of Missoula and is from Stevensville, heading south to Bell Crossing, Victor, Tucker and Hamilton. (See alert map below.)
ABOUT
The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.https://dailyinterlake.com/
