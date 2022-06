GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police arrested a man late Saturday after a powerful laser pointer was directed at a patrol officer causing temporary vision problems. Grand Island police arrested Lakota Hawkes, 20, after he twice pointed the laser at the officer, once at N. Broadwell Avenue and W. 2nd Street and then again few blocks away near Anna and Eddy Streets. It was there that the suspect pointed the laser directly at the officers face, impairing his vision.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO