In Idaho there are more trucks than cars. I don’t know that for sure, but I feel like that’s gotta be the case!. Right? I can't be the only one who thinks that. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that’s a fact. Wouldn’t you agree there are more trucks on the road than cars? Trust me, try counting em’ next time you’re on the road and you’ll be amazed how many more trucks there are than cars.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO