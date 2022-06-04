ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary: Gregory Osborn Pickett

wbiw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregory Osborn Pickett, 68, of Bedford, passed away at 9:25 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at I.U. Health. Born August 1, 1953, in Bedford, he was the son of George and Coleen (Martin) Pickett. He married Christine Boofer on August 7, 1976, and she survives. He was a...

www.wbiw.com

Related
wbiw.com

Obituary: Barbara Sue Colgan Reynolds

Barbara Sue Colgan Reynolds, 75, of Bedford, passed away at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born November 5, 1946, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Willard L. and Mary F. (Robbins) Colgan. She married. Larry Don Reynolds on July 1, 1983,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James “Jim” Wigley

James “Jim” Wigley, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mitchell Manor. Born January 29, 1939, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Harry and Florence (Lesnet) Wigley. He married Mary Jerene (York) Wigley on June 1, 1957, and she passed away on September 20, 2019.
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry W. Banks

Larry W. Banks, 70, of Bedford, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford. Born June 16, 1951, in Bedford, he was the son of Harry and Mary Elsie (Godsey) Banks. He had worked at Stone. City Iron Works and was a farmer. He...
BEDFORD, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for Mildred “Millie” K. Busch

Mildred “Millie” Kathryn Buening Busch, 81, died peacefully at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Millie was born September 15, 1940 in Decatur County, Indiana, to George and Helen (Roell) Buening. She grew up on a farm south of St. Paul, attended Oldenburg Academy, Marian University, Xavier University, and Butler...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Donald Warren Burch

Donald Warren Burch, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence. Born on September 23, 1933, in Greene County, he was the son of McNeary “Mac” Burch and Lucy (Thompson) Burch. He married Shirley Wagoner on April 21, 1951, and she survives. Don...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Linda Kay Payne

Linda Kay Payne, 78, of Shoals, passed June 4, 2022, at Sycamore Care Strategies, in Loogootee. She was born November 6, 1943, in Daviess County, Indiana to George William and Inez (Licht) Wagoner. She married Charles Payne on August 28, 1970, and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2014. She attended Shoals High School, was a member of the Shoals Nazarene Church, and was a homemaker. Linda Kay (lovingly known as Kay) had the sweetest and the most humble character. It never mattered your status or your mark on the world, she made you feel significant and with purpose. At large family gatherings full of children and extended family, she was notably in awe of those around her; illustrated by the numerous family photos adorning walls and furniture. Her pure heart will be remembered by all who knew her.
SHOALS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Community honors student killed in bike accident

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Summer break should be an exciting time for students. Maybe it’s time to make memories with friends, embark on a family vacation, or start that first Summer job. However, for students at Boonville High School, their Summer break took a tragic and unexpected turn. “We lost, the world lost, a great […]
BOONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Diane Kay Duncan

Diane Kay Duncan, 75, formerly of Evansville, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. Born July 25, 1946, in Fenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Bruce F. and Christina Louise (Braun) Marsh. Diane was a master gardener and loved gardening. She also loved crafting, collecting, and spending...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Community members invited to 110th Baby Box blessing on Thursday, June 9th

MITCHELL – The community is invited to attend the blessing of the Mitchell, Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box at 11:00 a.m. on June 9th at the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department located at 105 Doc Hamilton Blvd. This is the 84th Safe Haven Baby Box in the State of Indiana,...
wslmradio.com

David Nolan Gater, age 58 of Scottsburg

David Nolan Gater, age 58 of Scottsburg, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Little York, Indiana. Born September 21, 1963 in Salem, Indiana, he was the son of Forrest N. “Tork” Gater and Margaret L. (Long) Gater. He had been a life resident of Gibson Township in...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: June 6, 2022

2:15 p.m. Stanley Langley, 31, Solsberry, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 5:20 a.m. David Phillips, 43, Bedford, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrests -June 3. 12:15 a.m. Valerie Smelser, 50, Taswell, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 7:20...
BEDFORD, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford City June 2022 board meetings

BEDFORD – The following is a schedule of the City of Bedford board meetings. The Bedford City Redevelopment commission will meet on Monday, June 13, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 921 15th Street. Due to the City of...
BEDFORD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville's Emma Deaton crowned 2022 Shelby County Fair Queen

The Shelby County Fair begins in less than a week. The newly crowned queen and her court will be ready. Shelbyville graduate, Emma Deaton, 17, was crowned Shelby County Fair Queen Sunday night. Deaton accepted the crown and sash from the reigning fair queen, Julia Prickett of Shelbyville. Deaton is...
bcdemocrat.com

Fine print: Sheriff’s log May 27-June 4

2:35 a.m. Extra patrol on Willow Street. 3:20 a.m. Property check at BP gas station. 3:26 a.m. Property check at Brown Bike. 3:57 a.m. Town officer responds for suspicious vehicle in 100 block of Commercial Street; no report. 5:39 a.m. Tree down in 2000 block of Harrison Ridge Road. 7:43...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Update: Silver alert canceled for missing Vincennes man

KNOX CO. – The Knox County Sheriff’s Department has canceled the Silver Alert issued for Jeffrey Frye, a 38-year-old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 350 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. The Silver Alert was issued after Frye was reported missing from Vincennes, Indiana which is...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2022 Dancing With the Terre Haute Stars dancers announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – CASY’s 16th annual Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars returns in an effort to raise money for kids in the Wabash Valley. All dancers are in charge of raising their own donations and performing a dance. Last year the effort broke a record by raising over $285,000 and organizers hope […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Wanted Man Flees Police on Lawn Mower in Sullivan Co.

A wanted Terre Haute man tried to flee police on a lawn mower Sunday. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 1:20 pm, a deputy was traveling on CR 300 West when he passed by a male, he believed to be 49-year-old James Shipman of Terre Haute.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

