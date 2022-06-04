Obituary: Diane Kay Duncan

Linda Kay Payne, 78, of Shoals, passed June 4, 2022, at Sycamore Care Strategies, in Loogootee. She was born November 6, 1943, in Daviess County, Indiana to George William and Inez (Licht) Wagoner. She married Charles Payne on August 28, 1970, and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2014. She attended Shoals High School, was a member of the Shoals Nazarene Church, and was a homemaker. Linda Kay (lovingly known as Kay) had the sweetest and the most humble character. It never mattered your status or your mark on the world, she made you feel significant and with purpose. At large family gatherings full of children and extended family, she was notably in awe of those around her; illustrated by the numerous family photos adorning walls and furniture. Her pure heart will be remembered by all who knew her.

