Evansville, IN

Obituary: Diane Kay Duncan

 4 days ago

Diane Kay Duncan, 75, formerly of Evansville, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. Born July 25, 1946, in Fenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of...

Obituary: Ann Margaret Jones

Ann Margaret Jones, 57, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born September 7, 1964, in Bloomington, Illinois, she was the daughter of Ronald Edward and Wanda Maxine (Sanders) Woodford. Ann married David Allen Jones, on July 14, 1994. Ann worked at Catalent...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: James "Jim" Wigley

James "Jim" Wigley, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mitchell Manor. Born January 29, 1939, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Harry and Florence (Lesnet) Wigley. He married Mary Jerene (York) Wigley on June 1, 1957, and she passed away on September 20, 2019.
Obituary: Barbara Sue Colgan Reynolds

Barbara Sue Colgan Reynolds, 75, of Bedford, passed away at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born November 5, 1946, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Willard L. and Mary F. (Robbins) Colgan. She married. Larry Don Reynolds on July 1, 1983,...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Donald Warren Burch

Donald Warren Burch, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence. Born on September 23, 1933, in Greene County, he was the son of McNeary "Mac" Burch and Lucy (Thompson) Burch. He married Shirley Wagoner on April 21, 1951, and she survives. Don...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Obituary: M. Maxine Smith

M. Maxine Smith, 97, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born November 1, 1924, she was the daughter of Murrell and Geneva (Batman) Jackson. She married Morrell Smith on May 2, 1942, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 1993. She was a homemaker, a member of the Hillcrest Christian Church, and a life-long member of Phi Beta Psi Sorority. She served as a volunteer for the American Red.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Larry W. Banks

Larry W. Banks, 70, of Bedford, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford. Born June 16, 1951, in Bedford, he was the son of Harry and Mary Elsie (Godsey) Banks. He had worked at Stone. City Iron Works and was a farmer. He...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Linda Kay Payne

Linda Kay Payne, 78, of Shoals, passed June 4, 2022, at Sycamore Care Strategies, in Loogootee. She was born November 6, 1943, in Daviess County, Indiana to George William and Inez (Licht) Wagoner. She married Charles Payne on August 28, 1970, and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2014. She attended Shoals High School, was a member of the Shoals Nazarene Church, and was a homemaker. Linda Kay (lovingly known as Kay) had the sweetest and the most humble character. It never mattered your status or your mark on the world, she made you feel significant and with purpose. At large family gatherings full of children and extended family, she was notably in awe of those around her; illustrated by the numerous family photos adorning walls and furniture. Her pure heart will be remembered by all who knew her.
SHOALS, IN
Community members invited to 110th Baby Box blessing on Thursday, June 9th

MITCHELL – The community is invited to attend the blessing of the Mitchell, Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box at 11:00 a.m. on June 9th at the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department located at 105 Doc Hamilton Blvd. This is the 84th Safe Haven Baby Box in the State of Indiana,...
Joann M. Rothgerber, 59, Boonville

Joann M. Rothgerber, 59, of Boonville, died Wednesday, May 18, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born March 31, 1963, to Claude and Maryetta (Berger) Boehm. Joann was a physical therapist assistant at a number of area facilities. She was a member of the Santa Claus Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed going to the beach, flowers, her dog, and being with family and friends.
Community honors student killed in bike accident

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Summer break should be an exciting time for students. Maybe it's time to make memories with friends, embark on a family vacation, or start that first Summer job. However, for students at Boonville High School, their Summer break took a tragic and unexpected turn. "We lost, the world lost, a great […]
BOONVILLE, IN
Obituary: Gregory Osborn Pickett

Gregory Osborn Pickett, 68, of Bedford, passed away at 9:25 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at I.U. Health. Born August 1, 1953, in Bedford, he was the son of George and Coleen (Martin) Pickett. He married Christine Boofer on August 7, 1976, and she survives. He was a self-employed farmer and retired from Hawkins Bailey Warehouse, he had also been a tile installer for Tara's Tiles and a cabinet installer at Hoosier Cabinets. He was a member of the Leesville Cedar Masonic Lodge #161 F&AM, Medora Masonic Lodge #328 F&AM, and Order of the Eastern Star of Seymour. He attended the Tunnelton United Methodist Church.
MasterBrand Cabinets announces 2022-23 scholarship recipients

MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. announced the scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year. The scholarship program is open to all dependents of MBCI associates in the US and Canada who are graduating high school. Each recipient is awarded a $1,000 scholarship, which is renewable up to three additional years. The recipients were selected by an independent third party based on their scholastics, community involvement, and extracurricular activities.
JASPER, IN
Boonville mourns loss of 15-year-old with special walk Tuesday

The Boonville community continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following a bicycle accident over the weekend. Gage McCoy passed away at St. Vincent Hospital after injuries sustained in the accident at Lincoln State Park. The news of his loss is tough for his fellow classmates, coaches...
Redemption Church in Jasper set to host food box giveaway

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Redemption Christian Church in Jasper is set to host a mobile food distribution event Wednesday morning. They say it's happening at 11 a.m. eastern time. Organizers say there will be 250 boxes that will include non-perishables like canned fruits and vegetables. The event will be...
JASPER, IN
Car hits Taco Johns building on Washington Ave., authorities say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man put his car in drive instead of reverse and hit a Taco Johns building Tuesday afternoon. They say it happened just after 3 p.m. on Washington Avenue. Dispatchers say firefighters were heading to the scene to check the structural integrity of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.

