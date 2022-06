Ahead of its official release sometime later this fall Apple announced a number of exciting new features heading to iOS 16. One of the most important changes in iOS 16 is a revamped lock screen, which features a wide range of customization options and layouts. There will be templates that let you choose different fonts and accent colors, in addition to support for widgets — all of which can be accessed without needing to unlock your phone. Additionally, there's also a new wallpaper feature that lets you select from a range of categories including dynamic wallpapers that change based on the time or even the weather.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO