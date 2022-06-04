ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers among top customer service leaders in residential construction industry

Cover picture for the articleIrons Brothers Construction recently received a 2022 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. Since 2005, GuildQuality, a third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest...

Sponsor spotlight: Ready to grow your business and impact? Become a TVA Community Engagement Partner

Join us at the Black Coffee Marketplace this Saturday to learn more about potential opportunities to work together. Community Engagement: At TVA, we pursue public engagement that values every voice. We understand the need to hear directly from community members so unique needs and concerns are understood. Let’s partner to ensure no members of the community are left out of the conversation or treated as an afterthought.
SHORELINE, WA
Sound Transit asks public to weigh in on proposed free youth fares

Sound Transit is asking for public feedback on a proposed policy change to implement free fares for passengers age 18 and younger. The Sound Transit Board is expected in July to consider a proposal to make fares free for youth. The change would be implemented by Sept. 1, 2022, before the start of the school year.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
City offering free e-waste and Styrofoam collection June 10

Lynnwood residents who have electronic waste or Styrofoam they need to dispose of can bring it to a collection and recycling event Friday, June 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the City of Lynnwood’s Operations and Maintenance Center located at 20525 60th Ave. W. Styrofoam collected at the event must...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Mayor Frizzell to speak at Lynnwood Chamber meeting June 15

Lynnwood Mayor Mayor Christine Frizzell will be speaking on business support and engagement at the Wednesday, June 15 luncheon meeting of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $35 for members...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Help keep Lynnwood’s water clean: Adopt a catch basin

Lynnwood’s Public Works department is looking for volunteers to adopt their very own catch basins to help keep the city’s community waters clean. With almost 5,000 catch basins — commonly in the form of storm drains — that collect surface water, such as rain and runoff, the department is hoping for community help in maintaining a clean water source.
LYNNWOOD, WA
‘Carp On the Fly’ topic of June 14 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting

Jim Pankierwicz will speak on “Carp On the Fly” at the Tuesday, June 14 meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds. Pankierwicz will discuss settings and types of water to fish, carp behaviors and strategies for catching them on flies. You can find more information and a brief video here.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds School District sponsoring Multilingual Parents Night June 9

Parents interested in learning more about the Edmonds School District’s multilingual programs and services are invited to the online Multilingual Parents Night from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The night’s focus will be on English language learning for parents but staff will answer all questions. Visit the online...
EDMONDS, WA
Scene in Lynnwood: Two Lynnwood police officers receive promotions

The Lynnwood Police Department announced the promotion of Sgt. Curtis Zatylny to the rank of commander and Officer Brad Reorda to the rank of sergeant. Zatylny is a 20-year veteran with leadership experience in patrol, criminal investigations and as the team leader of the North Sound Metro SWAT team. He will be assuming command of the criminal investigations division.
LYNNWOOD, WA
June 8: County councilmembers hosting Public Safety Town Hall in Marysville

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, County Councilmembers Sam Low and Nate Nehring, and Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Matt Baldock are hosting a Public Safety Town Hall from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at the Marysville Opera House, 1225 3rd St., Marysville. According to organizers, the event is intended to start...
MARYSVILLE, WA
Police: Edmonds-Woodway HS student arrested for ‘credible threats of violence’ against school

Edmonds police early Monday arrested a 16-year-old male Edmonds-Woodway High School student “for credible threats of violence at the school.”. The suspect — an Edmonds-Woodway sophomore — was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center jail for felony harassment, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said, adding that police “worked with the Edmonds School District as this unfolded.”
EDMONDS, WA

