ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Josh Downs headlines Athlon Sports’ All-ACC Preseason team

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAJXA_0g0eNyux00

The UNC football program has landed ten players on Athlon Sports’ All-ACC preseason team for the 2022 season .

The publication released their annual preseason team for the conference, and headlining it for the Tar Heels is junior Josh Downs . The wide receiver was one of four UNC players on the list but the only to make the first team in the selections.

Downs had a breakout year in 2021, catching 101 passes for 1,335 yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging 13.2 yards per catch. He was Sam Howell’s go-to guy in UNC’s offense and that should be the case going into this season but with a different quarterback at the helm.

Joining Downs on the team are DL Myles Murphy (second team), RB British Brooks (fourth team), OL Asim Richards (fourth team), DL Ray Vohasek (fourth team), LB Noah Taylor (fourth team), LB Cedric Gray (fourth team), DB Tony Grimes (fourth team), S Cam'Ron Kelly (fourth team), punt returner Josh Downs (fourth team).

Let’s hope there are more on this list at season’s end and they appear on the first team.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Samson Okunlola names his top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs have made Samson Okunlola’s list of top schools. Okunlola is a five-star offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2023. Samson Okunlola is a rising senior at Thayer Academy in Brockton, Massachusetts. Does he name sound familiar? Samson is brothers with Samuel Okunlola, a former three-star class of 2022 defensive end prospect, plays college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
BROCKTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC target dishes on recruitment, upcoming decision

Five-star guard Robert Dillingham was once a big target of the UNC basketball program. With Roy Williams still the head coach, the Tar Heels pursued the in-state prospect and were even the favorites to land him. But after months passed and Hubert Davis took over, UNC backed off and things cooled down. Dillingham then committed to NC State before backing off that commitment just months later. Now, he’s ready to decide in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Before that day, Dillingham caught up with Travis Graf of Rivals.com to dish on the decision as well as which schools are involved: Dillingham: “Lately I’ve been talking to Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, and USC recently, and Arkansas, but a little bit of Arkansas. That’s been the most recent like five I’ve been talking to.” As you can see above, there’s a Blue Blood program as well as a ACC program on his list. Right now, Kentucky appears to be the trending team in his recruitment on the 247Sports crystal ball. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Kelly
Person
Noah Taylor
Person
Sam Howell
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Fisher fired from another coaching job

Derek Fisher won five NBA titles as a player, but his career as a coach continues to be markedly less successful. The Los Angeles Sparks announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Fisher, who had been serving as their head coach and general manager. Assistant coach Fred Williams will take over as Sparks interim coach for the rest of the WNBA season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#The First Team#American Football#College Football#Athlon Sports#The Tar Heels#Downs#Dl#Rb British Brooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football starts new tradition for Ohio State game

Long have the Buckeyes had something of an incentive beyond bragging rights when they beat rival Michigan. Whenever Ohio State has beaten the Wolverines, since the tenure of Francis Schmidt — which began in 1934 — the Buckeye players have received an emblem of gold pants, which signifies ‘they put on their pants one leg at a time, just like we do.’ At the time, Michigan was a much more dominant program, so that type of reminder was crucial for turning the tide in the rivalry.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football players launch East Lansing NIL Club, giving fans access to players

A major part of this new era of college football will be how teams plan to utilize the new NIL to activate sponsorships and put more dollars in the pockets of their players in a positive way. This week, the Michigan State football players unveiled a creative new idea for their own NIL efforts, as they announced the creation of the East Lansing NIL Club, which will give MSU fans access to in-person events with players.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every 2023 in-state prospect the CU Buffs have offered so far

Owning your own home state in terms of recruiting is incredibly important for building a respected college football program. Especially with the Buffaloes being the only Power 5 program in Colorado, this expectation should be a priority for Karl Dorrell and his staff. Not to mention, it’s easier to visit in-state recruits and, conversely, it’s easier for them to attend games and take official visits. The Buffs had 34 in-state players on their roster last season and have two players on their 2022 signing day class from Colorado. As of June 8, they’ve offered 12 Centennial State prep stars from the class of 2023. Here are all 12 of those players: Ismael Cisse — WR, Cherry Creekhttps://twitter.com/IsmaelCisse_/status/1528474144240566272Silas Evans — WR, George Washingtonhttps://twitter.com/SilasEvans_3/status/1529935681702838279Andrew Metzger — TE, Regis Jesuit (Committed)https://twitter.com/AndrewMetzger87/status/1514733640567062541Ethan Thomason — OT, Rocky Mountainhttps://twitter.com/EthanThomason77/status/1526745151686713345Zachary Henning — OT, Grandviewhttps://twitter.com/ZacharyHenning9/status/1488274461761671176Brayden Dorman — QB, Vista Ridge (Committed to Arizona)https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1496290555055296518Joshua Bates — OL. Durango (Committed to Oklahoma)https://twitter.com/FootballDurango/status/1534165079251226624Hank Zilinskas — OL, Cherry Creekhttps://twitter.com/HankZilinskas/status/1525145914737692674Hayden Moore — LB, Regis Jesuithttps://twitter.com/HMOORE3405/status/1509364228783853571Logan Brantley — LB, Cherry Creekhttps://twitter.com/LoganBrantley4/status/1516070563529195522Blake Purchase — Edge, Cherry Creekhttps://twitter.com/BlakePurchase/status/1462104789131669505Chase Brackney — Edge, Cherry Creek (Committed to Iowa)https://twitter.com/ChaseBrackney2/status/149341073786320486611
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy