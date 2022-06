If you haven’t read the excellent first-hand account from Jordan of what it was like to be a Liverpool fan in Paris last weekend, you should. We’ve discussed the conditions that the fans were under at length here, as well as the abysmal response and non-apology statement that UEFA put out immediately after it was clear that blaming fans in the face of unquestionable video evidence wouldn’t work. For Liverpool’s executives, the entire situation was unacceptable.

