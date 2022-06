A Lawrence man was taken to the hospital Monday after a tire on his car failed and caused an accident with the semitrailer he was passing on the interstate. The man, Terrence Clark, 59, was taken to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries after crashing into a barrier wall and a semitrailer, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

