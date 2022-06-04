ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stuart Broad says Ben Stokes’ reprieve lifted England to hit back at Lord’s

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Yomu_0g0eIVh300

Stuart Broad admitted the England dressing room was bouncing after a no-ball spared captain Ben Stokes and gave him the chance to reclaim the momentum in a thrilling first LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand.

Fortunes have swung back and forth on multiple occasions over the course of three absorbing days at Lord’s, with a minor foot fault by Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme in the fourth innings shaping up to be one of the deciding moments.

Home skipper Stokes chopped the seamer down into his stumps with just one run under his belt and was walking off the field in frustration when replays showed the seamer’s boot planted over the line.

Stokes could barely have asked for a better 31st birthday gift and threw himself a fitting party, smashing his way to 54 to put the pressure back on the tourists.

Joe Root’s composed knock of 77 not out continued to turn the chase in England’s favour, with another 61 needed at 216 for five, but Broad revealed the impact Stokes’ good luck had on his team-mates.

“I can’t play that down, there was big energy,” he said of the moment Stokes turned to resume his innings.

“It was (batting coach) Marcus Trescothick who had an earpiece in and when we were all saying ‘oh no’ he just went ‘It’s a no-ball! It’s a no-ball!’.

“We all looked up at the screen and saw Stokesy turning back around and of course that gives the whole changing room a lift.

“We’ve been on the flip side of that a few times and it does hurt. It also freed Stokesy up a bit to play how he wanted to play.”

The way Rooty and Stokesy played after the bit of luck with the no-ball showed the way this team want to go about it

He proceeded to swing for the fences, launching Ajaz Patel for three muscular sixes and adding five fours to turn the pressure back on a bowling side who had already taken four cheap wickets.

“He’s a situation player, isn’t he? I think it really suits him when the situation is laid out for him and he’s got a target to chase,” said Broad.

“He’s at his best when he’s got the game on the line and that’s always a sign of a world-class player. The way Rooty and Stokesy played after the bit of luck with the no-ball showed the way this team want to go about it.

“Joe is one of the calmest, best ever batsmen for England. The first hour in the morning is going to be crucial and he will be a big part of that.”

Broad accepted two results were still possible – leaving out the agonising prospect of a tie – but England could have found themselves out of contention had he not led a six-wicket raid in the morning session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enKDy_0g0eIVh300
Broad claimed two wickets as England took a team hat-trick (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

England hustled the Kiwis out for 285, from the relative security of 251 for five, with three wickets falling in as many deliveries during one decisive Broad over.

He was responsible for two of them, with Ollie Pope’s smart run out of De Grandhomme providing a neat bonus.

“We knew we had to strike with the new ball because the Test match was riding on it,” he said.

“It was huge. If New Zealand get 340-350, it’s a different game. I really enjoyed the feeling of getting the crowd going and lifting the energy in the stadium. The crowd responded brilliantly and so did the players.

“It’s been a really enjoyable Test match, really exciting and hard to know what is going to happen from hour to hour. It’s great to be coming knowing either team could win it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Alex Lees says he has a stubborn streak that could help his Test game

As a youngster Alex Lees was likened to Australian great Matthew Hayden, but the England opener believes it is his “Yorkshire stubbornness” that can help him cement a Test career. The Durham left-hander was a highly-rated, hard-hitting prospect at Headingley when Jason Gillespie dubbed him ‘Haydos’, the nickname...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Ajaz Patel
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Marcus Trescothick
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bowling#Black Caps
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Nigerian forces hunt gunmen who killed 50 at church

The gunmen who killed 50 people at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria opened fire on worshippers both inside and outside the building, in a co-ordinated attack before escaping the scene, authorities and witnesses said on Monday. Although Nigerian security forces have not yet identified who carried out Sunday’s attack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

A man who died in a motorcycle crash in Scotland has been named by police. James Meek, from Sunderland, was involved in a collision in Moray on Saturday at about 10.30am. The 27-year-old was riding a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he crashed on the Dallas to Knockando road, near Tapp Farm.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Gill Meller’s grilled mackerel recipe

“Summer wouldn’t be a thing without fresh mackerel. It’s a fish that has an undeniable affinity with smoky fires and searing coals – they seem drawn together,” says Gill Meller. “This is a particularly delicious way to cook fillets of mackerel or whole fish. The flavours...
RECIPES
newschain

Britain to send long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia hits Kyiv

The UK is to send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia struck the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.
MILITARY
newschain

Charles to appoint Sir David Attenborough as Knight Grand Cross

Sir David Attenborough is to officially be appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales, himself a committed environmentalist, is expected to bestow the honour on national treasure Sir David,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

‘Honeytrap’ murder gang member to be freed from prison

A member of a gang who lured a teenager to his death with a “honeytrap” could walk free from prison within weeks after he was cleared for release by the Parole Board. Samantha Joseph led lovestruck Shakilus Townsend into an ambush where he was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed six times by a masked and hooded gang in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy