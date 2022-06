While the rumor mill is abuzz with Apple's inevitable iPhone 14, a mysterious foldable iPhone may be in the works — or a foldable something, at the very least. With competitors such as Samsung gaining plenty of admiration from foldable fans with its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series, and Google tipped to be chipping away at its own Pixel Fold, it makes sense that the Cupertino giant is hopping on the foldable bandwagon and working on a device that folds in half as well. The thing is, it may not arrive until 2025.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO