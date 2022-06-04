ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

East Moline Fire Department holds open house

 4 days ago

If you or someone you know has an interest in firefighting, make plans to stop by the East Moline Fire Department’s Community Open House on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Moline Fire Station #23, 901 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

The department has plenty of activities to explain their jobs to visitors, including sitting in a fire engine, equipment displays, a simulated vehicle extraction, spraying a real fire hose, a firefighter dunk tank, fire safety information, a bounce house and more. Uncle Rich’s Coney Island Hot Dog Stand and Kona Ice will be on site with plenty of items for sale.

