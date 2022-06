Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! Now that the tropical downpours have moved away, along with Tropical Storm Alex, the weather pattern has changed to a more quiet one. But some changes are headed our way and we will begin to see those changes as early as today. This morning we woke up to mild and muggy conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and while there were a few showers near the FL Keys, most of South Florida woke up to quiet conditions and plenty of sunshine.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO