Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perry County in central Arkansas Southern Conway County in central Arkansas Southern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Northeastern Garland County in central Arkansas Northwestern Saline County in central Arkansas Central Yell County in central Arkansas Northwestern Pulaski County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 742 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Atkins to Petit Jean State Park to 7 miles east of Ola to near Plainview in Yell County, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... West Little Rock Maumelle... Hot Springs Village Morrilton... Perryville Vilonia... Atkins Mayflower... Ola Oppelo... Menifee Perry... Adona Houston... Sequoya Park Little Italy... Olmstead This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 102 and 147. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

11 HOURS AGO