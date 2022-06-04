ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protestors wearing 'Free Assange' t-shirts arrested by police on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace moments before start of Queen's Party at the Palace celebrations

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Police have arrested protestors wearing 'Free Assange' t-shirts on The Mall just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace right before the start of the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace Jubilee celebrations.

Eight officers surrounded one man who was being held down on the ground while being handcuffed.

Another man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask was seen being apprehended by police officers in the same spot.

A sign could be seen right beside the scuffle, which read 'Free Assange'. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been in maximum-security Belmarsh Prison since April 2019 for conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

It happened on the side of The Mall, where hundreds of thousands of people have come out to catch a glimpse of the star-studded line-up for the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace.

Senior royals and many of the country's leaders are in attendance not far from where the arrest was made, sat in the Royal Box as they watch the performances.

The Queen brought the house down at her own Platinum Jubilee party when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure - Paddington Bear.

For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen - and now it was the turn of everyone's favourite Peruvian bear - who was filmed alongside the monarch.

The Queen revealed she shares Paddington's love of marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.

The film was shown as the star-studded party in the shadow of Buckingham Palace began, and the Queen and her furry guest had a novel way of introducing the first act - tapping out the beat of Queen's We Will Rock You on China teacups.

Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor paid tribute to the monarch, who did not attend the party, before they took to the stage, describing her as an 'incredible woman' and hinting at the Paddington moment said she was a 'very good sport'.

Thousands queued in The Mall for much of the day for the musical tribute which will see Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder take to the stage.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will also pay tribute to the Queen in front of 22,000 spectators and a television audience of millions.

The concert came at the end of a busy day that saw the royal family travel around the country joining people celebrating the Queen's 70-year reign.

Community Policy