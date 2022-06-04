ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an airline employee – the cheapest days and times to book your tickets if you want to get a cheap flight

By Karina Mitchell
 4 days ago

GETTING a deal when you travel can be hard, but one airline employee has revealed the cheapest days and times to book a flight to ensure you snag the best deal.

Airline worker Megan Homme took to her @meganhomme Instagram account to share the tips she had learned from her first days in the travel industry.

Thousands weighted in after an airline employee revealed on Instagram when she says is the best time to book a flight and the best day to travel to get the cheapest deal Credit: Instagram / Megan Homme

She reveals the best time to book a trip, as well as the day of the week to travel in order to maximize savings.

She explains that the cheapest day to book travel is on a Saturday or Sunday, and adds that you will get the most savings if you physically book between 6am and noon.

She didn't mention if the hours were time zone specific or not.

However, the Instagrammer goes on to say the best day to actually fly is on a Tuesday.

She says the information was presented to her during one of her first weeks of work.

Reaction to her video posts was animated, especially from those working in the industry.

@carolinefrolo wrote, "girl..from someone who actually works for an airline, tuesday is the cheapest day to buy and to fly. tuesday's are always the least busy.."

@bon_vivant_bon_voyage was critical. "This is BS. I've been in the travel industry for over 20 years. Prices drop at anytime. There is not set date or time."

@isab_bee agreed in part, saying "No, buy 3am-6am, fly on Tuesday/Wednesday."

Meanwhile, @chipdefender called the video tips "..a straight up lie."

However, @jacqui.jada liked the advice, saying "this will be good to keep in mind for our Europe trip."

Personal finance site, Nerdwallet, crunched data from travel booking app, Hopper, from January to May of this year. It found the best day to fly is Tuesday or Wednesday, so @meganhomme may be right.

However, Nerdwallet warns the reality is that flight prices change constantly and travelers should be vigilant, because you won't always find a deal by waiting till Tuesday to book, though you may score some modest savings.

