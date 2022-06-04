ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" reminds us that the Force is not always with us – and that's fine!

By Melanie McFarland
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3ujR_0g0eFPvy00

Days before "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premiered, a meme circulated that features Ewan McGregor's mug next to that of Sir Alec Guinness – the two faces of the "Star Wars" universe's second most beloved mentor. McGregor's lined face still carries some youthful ruddiness, and his mane and beard are dark.

Guinness's hair, on the other hand, is completely white. He looks grandfatherly.

And as the post's author points out, Obi-Wan Kenobi goes from Ewan – Generation X's cool boyfriend, star of "Trainspotting" and a series featuring him roughing it on motorcycles – to stately old Sir Alex in nine years.

The "Star Wars" movies and TV shows don't specify the ages of its characters, save for Master Yoda, who announced that he was 900 years old before he laid down for his long Force nap. This leaves room for actors like McGregor to age into the version of the character that's been etched into Generation X's consciousness since we were toddlers.

Less expected, though, is the fact that the Obi-Wan we're meeting in this series, a version one decade removed from the fall of Anakin and the rise of Darth Vader, does not have it together. He's out of shape and fearful. His connection with the Force has gone to seed. And when he comes face to face with 10-year-old Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) for the first time, her initial evaluation of him is, "You're a Jedi? It just . . . you seem kinda old and beat up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DW2Yg_0g0eFPvy00

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Lucasfilm/Disney+)When a person spends a lifetime marinating in "Star Wars" mythology, as so many members of my generation did, certain traits of a character are assumed to be changeless. Obi-Wan is marked by his bravery, a trait McGregor develops in the prequels that carry through this galaxy's animated chronicles of the Clone Wars. But if the first version of a personality roots in us the deepest, then Guinness' guru is the one I'm betting many were expecting would show up in this series.

One of the kindest acts a show can perform is to demystify our legends and heroes. That also can be one of the cruelest thing its writers can do, depending on what transpires. Either way, making our myth bleed a little enables us to be kinder to ourselves when it comes to setting expectations.

With this take on Obi-Wan, McGregor is doing a favor for "Star Wars" fans that are his age. He could have played the Jedi we looked up to as some space zaddy. Instead, he's throwing in with the mere mortals and dragging him down the dad bod route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Bz7K_0g0eFPvy00

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Lucasfilm/Disney+)It's long been drilled into us that Yoda is all-knowing, and Obi-Wan is mysterious and wise. But this version of the former General Kenobi, Jedi legend, is an exploding jar of rookie mistakes: blowing his and young Leia's cover in front of stormtroopers, getting his cloak handed to him in a creaky duel with his former apprentice, asking the twin sister of the boy he's watching over how old she is.

He has much in common with today's Earthlings that have lost all connection to calendars and clocks. Like many of us, he's also fatigue-weathered and figuring out how to navigate a sea of people when he's forgotten how to swim through connecting with Blair's Leia, an observant kid who isn't so sure she fits in anywhere.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi," like other "Star Wars" series building out established characters, is equal parts fan service and bridge-building. But in many ways, the stakes for it are higher than they may have been for "The Book of Boba Fett." We never really knew that bounty hunter and, as it turns out, the show may have been better off maintaining his mystery.

But McGregor's reprise of his character is saddled with expectations. This season establishes the history Leia references in "A New Hope" when she sends for him; that part is easy. Depending on who you are, watching Ben Kenobi flail and be defeated in the third episode by his former student Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), now wearing Darth Vader's suit, might feel like an attack. Perhaps that's the point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l26vX_0g0eFPvy00

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) wields a lightsaber in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Lucasfilm/Disney+)The top "Star Wars" headline involves its fandom's latest wave of hate-mongering against Moses Ingram, the actor playing the Imperial Inquisitor Third Sister. The racist attacks she's enduring, sad to say, have happened before to John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran, as well as to non-white actors cast in other genre series. McGregor took a public stand for Ingram, as an executive producer/ TV series paterfamilias should.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Concurrently, part of me wonders if some of the vitriol being hurled toward Ingram is a reaction to her wielding power while the show's legendary hero is being tossed around like a rag. The hero's journey involves falling and rising again, and the way these "Star Wars" series have played out, I'm guessing that Obi-Wan will get at least some of his mojo back by the end of the season.

This takes us closer to the version of the Jedi Master Guinness originated in the first "Star Wars," when he was 63 years old. McGregor was 28 when he assumed the part, playing him as a padawan in 1999's "Episode I – The Phantom Menace," and 35 in 2005's "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," when Obi-Wan closed the book on his apprenticeship of Anakin Skywalker by cutting him off at the knees.

That doesn't mean the character's age corresponds neatly with the actors when they played him. But as we reconnect with McGregor in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," he's a lot closer to the age Guinness was in 1977, which means a lot of the original trilogy's generation is too. It's a weird but wonderful thing to meet a fictional hero we've grown up with, at a time when his life may align with our own so uncomfortably well. As turns out, even Jedi doubt themselves and the Force. Somehow, that gives us hope.

New episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" debut Wednesdays on Disney+.

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

What the Darth Vader Reveal in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Right

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3] It is not hyperbole to call Darth Vader one of the most iconic villains of all time — and Disney just brought him back in the best way. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 gave fans a wealth of live-action Vader, with Hayden Christensen donning the sleek helmet and James Earl Jones’ legendary voiceover. He commands the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), terrorizes a town, and duels Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), giving Star Wars fans a veritable feast of Vader footage with three whole episodes of the show...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ewan McGregor Says ‘Hundreds’ of Crew Members Stormed ‘Obi-Wan’ Set to See Hayden Christensen as Vader

Click here to read the full article. Darth Vader fandom is a Force unto itself. The set of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” virtually stopped when Hayden Christensen donned the Darth Vader helmet again for the Disney+ series set 10 years after the events of prequel film “Revenge of the Sith.” “What was cool about working on this was so many of the crew members were, like, proper ‘Star Wars’ fans,” Christensen told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s sort of the fun of working on a ‘Star Wars’ project, everybody’s really excited to be there.” Co-star Ewan McGregor, who plays the Jedi Master, revealed that “hundreds of people...
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Alec Guinness
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Review: Ewan McGregor’s Steady Disney+ Series Can’t Help but Be Good

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 1 and Episode 2, “Part 1” and “Part II.”] If telepathy via The Force exists among “Star Wars” devotees, then around 1 a.m. ET on Friday, they likely shared the same simultaneous thought: “It’s a trap!” (Or, perhaps, they merely sent around the popular .gif.) At the end of the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premiere, the eponymous Jedi himself walks into an ambush — an ambush obvious to everyone watching long before the episode confirms as much. After a decade in hiding, Ben Kenobi (Ewan...
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Fandom#Guinness#Force
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’: Netflix’s New Trailer Looks Dope As Hell

When Netflix first announced that it was moving ahead with a live-action Resident Evil series, there was a good deal of skepticism. Though the Milla Jovovich movies certainly have a fan base, Resident Evil has long been one of those franchises that seemed destined to be better in video game form. Well, put aside those doubts. The official trailer for Resident Evil has arrived as part of Geeked Week, and frankly? It looks cool as hell.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ScreenCrush

The Next ‘Star Wars’ Movies Will Be Set Around the Time of the Sequels

Yesterday at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm hyped a third season of The Mandalorian, teased the debut of Ahsoka, announced a new show called Skeleton Crew from director Jon Watts, and premiered the trailer for Andor, a prequel to the events of Rogue One (which was itself a prequel to the events of Star Wars). It was a lot of stuff ... and it was all a bunch of TV shows for Disney+. The future of Star Wars movies was left almost completely undiscussed.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Working With Disney for New Film: “Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool”

The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
MOVIES
ComicBook

More Marvel Netflix Shows Get Major Upgrades on Disney+

The upgrades have continued for the Netflix Marvel TV shows since they made the move over to Disney+. When the franchise was first shifted over to Disney+, the streaming service added more parental controls, allowing families to block the violent content of shows like Daredevil and Punisher. Shortly after that, three of the shows got significant upgrades in quality. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage were all made available in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, presenting them in the best possible way on home devices. The other three shows in the franchise — The Punisher, Iron Fist, The Defenders — didn't come with those additional viewing options. That has since changed.
TV SERIES
Salon

Why "Stranger Things" should have let Hopper stay dead

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. The fourth season of "Stranger Things" is here, and it's the most ambitious yet. The creators have called it their "'Game of Thrones' season" on account of how much it sprawls. We've got one group of characters in Hawkins, we're got Eleven diving into her past, we've got the Byers family adjusting to life in California and we've got Sheriff Hopper trying to escape a Soviet prison. Most of the time "Stranger Things" keeps itself confined to the sleepy, extremely haunted small town of Hawkins, Indiana, but now it's a proper globe-trotting adventure!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Obi-Wan Kenobi finally has a Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest Star Wars Disney+ series sits at 86% on the aggregator. Clearly the old magic is working for a lot of people right now. Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan and the show announced Hayden Christensen's return as Darth Vader before it came out as well. Anticipation was so high at Star Wars Celebration this year that they decided to drop the first two episodes of Kenobi early. The decision made a lot of sense. This is a packed pop-culture weekend with Stranger Things 4 getting things on the road and Top Gun: Maverick cleared for takeoff. However, Star Wars is Star Wars, so there was no worry about fans flocking to Disney+ to meet up with their old friends in a galaxy far, far away. Check out what Rotten Tomatoes tweeted down below.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Check out the alien ship from Jordan Peele’s Nope movie

The alien ship feature in the new Nope movie has been unveiled in a TV spot that aired during the NBA Finals. Nope was previously confirmed to be an alien inspired movie, but the TV spot showed the first look at the ship. The blockbuster will star Black Panther’s Daniel...
MOVIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy