Video: Conway police look for 4 people in theft of bronze ‘Timmy the Turtle’ statue

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are looking for at least four people in the theft of “Timmy the Turtle,” a 50-pound bronze statue removed last week from its pedestal near the Conway Riverwalk, police said.

Police released a video on Facebook showing four unidentified people in a silver van who are believed to have been involved in the theft. The same people are also suspected in the removal of flowers from planters. police said.

Timmy the Turtle was created in partnership with Coastal Carolina University students for the Conway Critters project.

Anyone with information about the statue, is asked to call police at 843-248-1790.

