Los Angeles, CA

Mets star Max Scherzer injured by own dog during injury rehab

By Sam DiGiovanni
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Max Scherzer picked up another injury during his recovery from an oblique strain. The New York Mets’ star pitcher has his own dog to thank for it. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Scherzer was bitten on his non-throwing hand. The Mets are not concerned about him missing...

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
