Hochul proclamation declares special elections

(The Center Square) – A newly opened Upstate New York congressional seat may lead to a contentious Republican primary in a couple of months. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., announced he would withdraw from running for the new 23rd congressional district in the state’s southwestern corner. Not long after that news broke, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, another New York GOP’er and chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, threw her support behind Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino for the district that encompasses part of Buffalo’s suburbs and New York’s Southern Tier.
