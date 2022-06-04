Hochul proclamation declares special elections

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.

