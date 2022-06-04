Feds seize meth worth more than $7.1 million at Texas-Mexico crossing

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday.

According to a news release, investigators discovered more than 356 pounds of suspected meth concealed within personal belongings in a 2006 Nissan Titan arriving May 31 at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of more than $7.1 million, the agency stated.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission,” Port Director Alberto Flores, with the Laredo Port of Entry, stated.

“This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country,” Flores added.

CBP officers seized both the narcotics and the vehicle, while the case has been handed over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group