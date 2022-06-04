Man in custody after police say he kidnapped woman running errands, rammed Gwinnett police cars

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say a kidnapping in Gwinnett County led to officers shooting at a suspect Friday night.

Officers said they responded to an abduction call in the area of Duluth Hwy. and Riverside Parkway. The caller said his girlfriend was possibly in trouble after she never returned from an errand she had run.

Police say the abduction itself began shortly after 9 p.m.

Around the same time, the boyfriend got an alarming phone call from his girlfriend. He could only hear the audio, but what he heard suggested she was in immediate danger.

He started tracking the victim’s phone and passed information on to officers in the area, who were able to find the suspect’s vehicle traveling on Duluth Highway.

Police attempted a traffic stop and the victim was able to get out of the car, but the suspect took off, ramming two police cars.

While police continued to chase the suspect, he slammed into two more police cars with officers inside.

One officer shot at the suspect’s car, but the suspect ran from the scene.

K9 officers were able to track down the suspect a short time later and police took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Jinsuk Pei from Macon, Ga. He is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on several charges, including kidnapping, obstruction, aggravated assault on a police officer and interference with government property.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident. The victim suffered minor injuries during the abduction, but was treated and released on the scene.

The Gwinnett County Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, police ask that you contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

