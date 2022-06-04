Watch: Riverfest opening night fireworks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN’s Skyview camera was able to capture the Textron opening night fireworks at Wichita’s Riverfest. Check out the video above.

Tonight, the festival will feature a drone show. Exploration Place said it will be over the Keeper of the Plains. The show will feature 200 synchronized drones, choreographed to music. The 200 drones will create animated scenes reaching up to 400 feet tall.

The Riverfest will have a closing night fireworks show on June 11. The display launches from the Douglas bridge at 10:30 p.m.

