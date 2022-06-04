ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA Nations League: Hungary upsets England; Italy-Germany top plays

Cover picture for the articleThe third edition of the UEFA Nations League continued Saturday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app). Kicking things off, Hungary shut out England at Puskas Arena in Budapest, guided by a pivotal...

