ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open lookahead: Nadal seeks 22nd major, Ruud his 1st

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErHpS_0g0eD9DF00
1 of 2

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play each other in the French Open men’s final. Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both would add to records he already owns. At 36, Nadal would be the oldest champion in French Open history. Ruud is 23 and appearing in his first major final, the first man from Norway to get that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament. The two have never met in an official match but have played many practice sets against each other at Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca because Ruud has been training there for a few years. Ruud considers Nadal his idol and recalls watching the Spaniard’s past French Open finals on TV.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Chance of rain. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius).

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s Singles Final: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat No. 18 Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles Final: Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer beat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

35 — Consecutive victories for Iga Swiatek, surpassing Serena Williams’ best unbeaten run of 34 and equaling Venus Williams for the longest this century.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The best thing I can learn from him is how he’s cool about what’s going on around him. Because sometimes in our heads, I think many players are overanalyzing everything. We treat those finals as something that ... if we are going to lose, suddenly our life is bad. I feel like all these great champions, they kind of accept that they may lose.” — Iga Swiatek, two-time French Open champion, discussing what she can learn from Rafael Nadal, who will try to win his 14th title at Roland Garros on Sunday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal undergoes radiofrequency treatment in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal had eight rivals during his 18th Roland Garros campaign in the past two weeks. The Spaniard passed them all to lift the 14th crown in Paris and lift his 22nd Major title. While the seven opponents are behind him, Rafa is yet to "beat" his troubled foot, as it started hurting again as soon as he stopped injecting his nerve.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué confirm split

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said Saturday. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Lookahead#Spaniard#Men S Doubles Final#Stat
The Associated Press

Augsburg coaxes Enrico Maaßen from Dortmund to become coach

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Augsburg has hired Enrico Maaßen as its coach ahead of the new season after coaxing him from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund’s under-23s. Augsburg said Wednesday that Maaßen had agreed to succeed Markus Weinzierl, who quit unexpectedly at the end of last season, and that it had reached an agreement with Dortmund over his move.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Belgium routs Poland 6-1, Netherlands wins on late goal

So much for Belgium not caring about the Nations League. By coming from behind to rout Poland 6-1 on Wednesday, Belgium’s players gave an emphatic riposte to those questioning the team’s commitment to the competition at the end of a long season and, in particular, after a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands on Friday.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

935K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy