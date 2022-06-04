All the details about Johnstown’s 2022 PolkaFest

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 million construction project to replace three box culverts will soon create an 11-mile detour in Somerset County. Beech Construction, Inc., of Pittsburgh will start working on the project on Monday, June 13 to replace box culverts on Lambertsville Road and Bicycle Road in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Over $500,000 in state grants are coming to Cambria County to support local justice programs. State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that $586,381 will benefit three grants. The following grants were awarded statewide by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency included: Cambria County, $193,450 to support intermediate punishment […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state and local lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol building on Wednesday in bipartisan opposition to PennDOT’s tolling plan. The plan to toll nine aging bridges is currently tied up in the courts after a judge sided with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bridge replacement work will soon be taking place in Blair County. Contractor Wen-Brooke Contracting of Three Springs will begin work on Monday, June 13 on West Loop Road in Frankstown Township. An 8.1-mile detour will be implemented following Reservoir Road, Tel-Power Road, Locke Mountain Road, and West Loop Road. The […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laurel Highlands Historical Village is still collecting donations for local veterans in need. You can drop off food, paper goods and hygiene products at the Galleria Mall lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmie’s Restaurant in Mundy’s Corner, Stagers in Portage and Randy’s Bilo in Windber. If you are […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company “pushed in” their new truck during their Monday ceremony after having lost their main engine in December 2020. When their main engine failed beyond repairs, there were concerns because no fire company can be without their main engine...
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify three suspects who have now stolen two different wallets and racked up a reported $9,000 in credit/debit card charges. The three pictured suspects reportedly stole a wallet from someone’s shopping cart while at GIANT in State College on May 26. They then went […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers should be aware that there will be lane closures taking place from Tuesday through Thursday for the I-80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange project at mile marker 123. Crews began working to replace epoxy surfaces on the new I-80 bridges at the interchange, according to PennDOT. The work will require lane closures […]
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man died after he was pulled from the water off the coast of Wildwood on Tuesday, according to authorities. The Wildwood Crest Police Department said the victim, 54-year-old Joel Green, was brought onto the beach near Syracuse Street by swimmers who noticed him unresponsive in the water.
On July 2, 1967, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the construction of a new power generating plant for Duquesne Light Co. The Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale included what would be a 763-foot smokestack that became one of the Alle-Kiski Valley’s most recognizable structures when the facility opened in 1970.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As gas prices continue to soar to record highs, drivers are paying an average of $5.03 a gallon in Pennsylvania, according to AAA, the highest price gas has ever been in the state. The brand new Go Moore Store in Hollsopple is one gas station that is charging $5.25 for […]
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a property in Elk County during the month of May. State police arrived to a property off of Hayes Road in Fox Township and learned that sometime between May 7 at about 3:54 p.m. and May 12 […]
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) is facing potential charges for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance after a weekend crash in Fayette County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dowling “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The farmers market in Hollidaysburg is back Tuesday, June 7 with fresh produce and local vendors. Open each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can walk through the market located on Montogmery St. near the Diamond. This rain or shine event will feature local produce, fresh squeezed drinks and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual DuBois Community Days is set to kick off with a multitude of activities Friday and Saturday. The event takes place June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fireman’s parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, and […]
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a well-known performance space that once drew in thousands of people was left to decay, the grandson of the stage’s original owner is bringing the live music space back to the area. Musselman’s Grove was at one point a staple in the Claysburg area, bringing musical acts from around […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PITTSBURGH — A Buffalo, New York-based development firm is investing to establish a new use of 650 acres of Beaver County riverfront. The company, Frontier Group of Cos., announced that it has bought two former coal plants, the Bruce Mansfield plant in Shippingport, about 35 miles northwest of Pittsburgh along the Ohio River, and the second in Ashtabula, Ohio.
SOUTH UNION TWP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state representative representing Fayette and Somerset counties was involved in a car accident on June 4 where he was suspected of DUI. According to Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown, a 2011 Mini Cooper S rear-ended a 2021 Toyota Tacoma twice, causing moderate damage to the car. It had to be towed.
