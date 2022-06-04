ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers among top customer service leaders in residential construction industry

Cover picture for the articleIrons Brothers Construction recently received a 2022 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. Since 2005, GuildQuality, a third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest...

Help wanted: Edmonds law firm seeks office assistant

This is an exciting full-time opportunity for someone who would like to join the team of a successful solo law practice in downtown Edmonds. We work exclusively with estate planning and estate administration clients. Prior legal experience is not required. However, estate planning or estate administration experience is a plus....
EDMONDS, WA
Letter to the editor: We must engage all residents in updating Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan

The City of Edmonds is embarking this year on its now once-every-10-year major revision to the Comprehensive Plan. The city, under Development Services Director Susan McLaughlin, is proposing to use an “Equitable Engagement Framework” to solicit input about this revision from communities in Edmonds that may not have participated in the past. Ms. McLaughlin envisions recruiting what she calls “community champions” to represent their respective communities and as such they may volunteer their time or be compensated for their work. But will this process ensure that the voices of actual Edmonds’ renters, business owners, homeowners, who represent the great majority of Edmonds’ residents, are listened to and that residents truly feel “heard” and engaged? And how will traditionally under-represented communities be defined? Will they include.
EDMONDS, WA
Lynnwood’s Hops n’ Drops hosting silent auction to support Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County

Lynnwood Hops n’ Drops is serving up its best pub grub for anyone looking to dine with friends of Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County. Dinner will take place alongside the pub’s silent auction fundraiser, which is aimed at helping families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Informational meeting June 12 on Housing Hope project planned for Edmonds

Housing Hope is hosting an informational meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12 about a new family housing development planned for Edmonds Lutheran Church. During the meeting, Housing Hope will present the details of the project, designed for families in need. You can read more about it in our previous story.
EDMONDS, WA
Public invited to virtual kick-off meeting for Highway 99 project

The City of Edmonds is holding a virtual kick-off meeting for the Highway 99 Gateway-Revitalization Stage 2 Project. The kick-off meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, June 16th from 6-7 p.m. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the project and learn more...
EDMONDS, WA
McDonald McGarry Insurance holding annual shredding event and food drive June 11

Gather your documents to be securely shredded. McDonald McGarry Insurance is bringing back their shredding event and food drive on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. As in past years, McDonald McGarry will be partnering with Grange Insurance and LeMay Mobile Shredding to have a truck at 630 Main St. You’ll be able to watch your documents being shredded in real time on the truck’s monitors. While the truck will be on site until 1 p.m., it fills up quickly. Each participant is asked to bring just three bags to be shredded.
EDMONDS, WA
Reader view: Equitable engagement framework not what it purports to be

The City of Edmonds has engaged a consulting firm, PRR, at a cost of $72,650, to create what it calls an “Equitable Engagement Framework” (EEF) to solicit input from those in Edmonds who it is alleged have had limited participation in the past in dialogue about public infrastructure and other city programs. In other words, the city plans to pay hand-selected groups of people to provide feedback on public programs and processes, and that feedback will be given enhanced weight, discounting a majority of voices in Edmonds… and it will be used in the planning department’s vision and plan for the next 20 years.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds’ Workhorse Coworking to host dads and grads shopping event June 11

Workhorse Coworking, Edmonds’ first and only coworking community in the heart of downtown, is hosting a dads and grads-themed shopping event on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Coinciding with the Edmonds Summer Market, this free shopping event features thoughtful giftables and sweet treats — and you can even adopt a canine companion.
EDMONDS, WA
Shopping alert: Edmonds Localvore returns June 11

Edmonds Localvore returns to downtown Edmonds this Saturday, June 11, with special deals and events galore from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Edmonds Localvore was started by five women-owned downtown businesses as a way to build a community of local entrepreneurs, create a special event for Edmonds visitors, and give something back to loyal, local supporters. This year, it includes the following partners:
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb moves to semifinals of Hero Dog Awards

Edmonds search and rescue dog Keb has made it into the semifinals of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, an annual nationwide competition. A yellow labrador retriever, Keb is owned by Edmonds resident Suzanne Elshult, a search and rescue (SAR) dog handler. She also serves as president of Cascadia Search and Rescue, an Edmonds-based not-for-profit organization that provides training for K9 SAR teams locally and statewide.
EDMONDS, WA
Just Around the Corner: Say goodbye to the Redmond Sears store

The 51-year-old Sears building in Redmond’s Overlake district is being demolished. The complex, located at 148th Avenue Northeast in Redmond, was the largest Sears west of the Mississippi in 1971, occupying 21.5 acres. The store closed in 2018. In its heyday, the huge store had a bakery, candy shop,...
REDMOND, WA
‘Carp On the Fly’ topic of June 14 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting

Jim Pankierwicz will speak on “Carp On the Fly” at the Tuesday, June 14 meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds. Pankierwicz will discuss settings and types of water to fish, carp behaviors and strategies for catching them on flies. You can find more information and a brief video here.
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds School District sponsoring Multilingual Parents Night June 9

Parents interested in learning more about the Edmonds School District’s multilingual programs and services are invited to the online Multilingual Parents Night from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The night’s focus will be on English language learning for parents but staff will answer all questions. Visit the online...
EDMONDS, WA
Best of Edmonds winners, take note

Congratulations again to all those voted as winners and finalists in the Best of Edmonds 2022 contest, presented by My Edmonds News. We have been made aware that some winners have received phone calls from a company — not affiliated with us — called Top Rated, which is offering to provide, for a fee, plaques and other collateral to winners. Please be assured this is not something we are doing.
EDMONDS, WA
It’s all about family as ARTspot celebrates 10 years in Edmonds

It has been 10 years since art supply store ARTspot opened on Main Street in Edmonds. The goal, according to owner Tracy Felix, was to support local artists and encourage anyone who wanted to get started making art. The vision of this independent family business has come to fruition, Felix said, with the hard work of three generations who have put their hearts into ARTspot.
EDMONDS, WA

