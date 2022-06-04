ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrey M. Schmitt

Audrey M. Schmitt, age 94, of Cannon Falls, died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Cannon Rivers Senior Living. Services for Audrey will be held at a later time. Lundberg unreal Home is assisting Audrey’s family, and online condolences may be shared at www.LundbergFuneral.com.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Jamie Thomas Lingelbach

Jamie Thomas Lingelbach, Rosemount, MN, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home on December 31st, 2022, at the age of 48. Jamie was born in Ames, Iowa. He later found his home in Rosemount where he raised his children. Jamie’s biggest accomplishment and loves of his life are his two children, Cord Lingelbach & Chloe Lingelbach. He spent many a night and weekend traveling to see them play various sports and activities for Cannon Falls HS. Jamie very much enjoyed watching both Cord & Chloe grow into the best versions of themselves. He more recently reclaimed his love of golf and started playing pickleball. Jamie will be remembered as devoted father, son, brother and a man who could always be found smiling.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Athlete of the Week: Bomber Taylor Johnson is back with a vengeance

Cannon Falls senior basketball player Taylor Johnson is back on the court this season at 100% after missing much of her junior season due to injury. The imposing post player has been a steadying presence for the Bombers so far this winter for the Bomber girls basketball team which features several new faces on varsity under new head coach Joel Rustad.
CANNON FALLS, MN
8 Bombers compete in Bi-State Classic

The Cannon Falls Bombers wrestling team traveled to La Crosse in between Christmas and New Year’s this past week for the Bi-State Classic. One of the largest holiday tournaments in the Midwest, Cannon Falls was one of 69 teams split into three divisions. As a team, the Bombers finished eighth in Division II with 104 team points, just 2.5 points behind Dodgeville.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Top 2022 Stories: School bond passes on 2nd attempt

Residents in Cannon Falls school district approved a two-question referendum in February of 2022 after previously rejecting a four-question referendum in May of 2021. On Feb. 1 voters overwhelmingly approved two questions – one providing a technology levy, the second providing $7.98 million for building maintenance and expansion. In...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Rockets hold ceremony for champion baseball team

The Randolph Rocket 2022 state championship baseball team received its championship plaques Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, in between Randolph’s JV and varsity basketball games against Lanesboro. The ceremony was scheduled for when as many of the graduated players could attend as possible and the team was missing just a...
RANDOLPH, MN

