Jamie Thomas Lingelbach, Rosemount, MN, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home on December 31st, 2022, at the age of 48. Jamie was born in Ames, Iowa. He later found his home in Rosemount where he raised his children. Jamie’s biggest accomplishment and loves of his life are his two children, Cord Lingelbach & Chloe Lingelbach. He spent many a night and weekend traveling to see them play various sports and activities for Cannon Falls HS. Jamie very much enjoyed watching both Cord & Chloe grow into the best versions of themselves. He more recently reclaimed his love of golf and started playing pickleball. Jamie will be remembered as devoted father, son, brother and a man who could always be found smiling.

ROSEMOUNT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO