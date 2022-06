SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Garlic Festival is headed to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton this August. Tony Noceti, head of the Noceti Group which puts on the annual Asparagus Festival, will also be hosting the Garlic Festival. Noceti said the new garlic festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for at least this year, noting that the location will be reevaluated later on.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO