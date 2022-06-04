ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Scherzer suffers bizarre dog bite injury

By Grey Papke
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is already rehabbing one injury, and he has added another, weirder issue to his collection. Scherzer, currently on the IL with...

