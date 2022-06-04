ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Cyclist killed riding in Lyon County

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWDVB_0g0eBcbN00

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A crash in Lyon County claimed the life of a Colorado man who was registered to take part in the UNBOUND Gravel race in Emporia.

Gregory Bachman, of Frisco, Colorado was riding his bicycle northbound on County Road F when he entered the intersection at County Road 190 and hit a 2021 Chevy Silverado, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed Bachman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The accident happened at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lawrence man hurt after Kansas Turnpike crash in Osage County

A Lawrence man was hurt in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike some 30 miles northeast of Emporia on Monday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Terrence Clark was southbound in Osage County and was passing another vehicle when the front left tire on his car failed. Clark’s car hit the center barrier wall and then hit the trailer of a semi driven by 50-year-old Gary Mims of Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after 2:30 pm.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle accident closes portion of 41st south of Lake Sherwood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has closed a stretch of SW 41st Street south of Lake Sherwood following a motorcycle accident. It happened around 12:22 p.m. near the intersection of 41st and Gamwell. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old male on a motorcycle...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lyon County, KS
Lyon County, KS
Sports
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Emporia, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Lyon County, KS
Crime & Safety
Lyon County, KS
Accidents
Emporia gazette.com

Charges not likely in cyclist's death

Charges are not likely to be filed in a deadly collision involving a cyclist on the eve of Unbound Gravel, a state trooper suggested Tuesday. “If the bicyclist pulled out in front of that truck, there probably won't be any citations issued,” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Wingate said.
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Chevy#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
WIBW

Crews responding to crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Tuesday evening in North Topeka. The two-vehicle collision was reported around 5:39 p.m. at N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard. The location is near the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge. There was no...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KWCH.com

Workers save man runover by train in Winfield

A portion of the Korean War Memorial in Wichita’s Veterans Memorial Park is off limits to the public after a driver crashed into it. City of Wichita gives update on boil water advisory. Updated: 13 hours ago. A boil water advisory was issued for Wichita water customers on Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

SEMI-TRAIN CRASH: Names of individuals involved in Monday afternoon semi-train collision released

The condition of two individuals is currently unknown after their semi was struck by a train in downtown Emporia Monday afternoon. According to Emporia Police Cpt. Ray Mattas, the accident occurred around 12:30 pm in the 300 block of Merchant. The semi, driven by 66-year-old James Covington, hometown not listed, was backing into the Evco Wholesale Food Corp. facility at 309 Merchant facing south at the time of the accident.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

70-year-old struck by car in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70 year-year-old woman crossing the road in Geary County was struck and sent to the hospital in suspected serious condition. The Junction City woman was crossing Highway 77 when she was struck by a 25-year-old Junction City man who was driving northbound in the outside lane. The driver hit her […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Riley County fire destroys trailer home Tuesday morning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An unoccupied trailer home was a complete loss following a fire early Tuesday morning in Ogden. Firefighters used heavy equipment to pull the roof off the home to saturate the fire, according to Riley County. The Manhattan Fire Department and volunteers from stations 103, 104, 115 and 116 responded to the […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Arrest made in Kansas police shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting on May 21 earlier this year through the efforts of several law enforcement agencies. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Carlton W. Solton Jr., 36, of Junction City, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 7, at 9:15 p.m. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officers investigate after car drives into Topeka medical clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating after a vehicle drove into the Cotton O’Neil clinic on 8th and Mulvane St. The Topeka Police Department says around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil’s 8th and Mulvane St. medical clinic with reports of a car accident.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after hit-and-run wreck

A Salina man was arrested after a witness to a hit-and-run wreck followed him and reported his license plate number to police. At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the back of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan that had stopped at a stop sign in the 600 block of Fairdale Road, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy