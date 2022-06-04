Cyclist killed riding in Lyon County

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A crash in Lyon County claimed the life of a Colorado man who was registered to take part in the UNBOUND Gravel race in Emporia.

Gregory Bachman, of Frisco, Colorado was riding his bicycle northbound on County Road F when he entered the intersection at County Road 190 and hit a 2021 Chevy Silverado, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed Bachman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The accident happened at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3.

