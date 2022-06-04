ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Feds seize meth worth more than $7.1 million at Texas-Mexico crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174uQP_0g0eAsVy00

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers thwarted a substantial methamphetamine smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday.

According to a news release, investigators discovered more than 356 pounds of suspected meth concealed within personal belongings in a 2006 Nissan Titan arriving May 31 at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of more than $7.1 million, the agency stated.

“Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission,” Port Director Alberto Flores, with the Laredo Port of Entry, stated.

“This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country,” Flores added.

CBP officers seized both the narcotics and the vehicle, while the case has been handed over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Juarez#Feds#Smuggling#Cbp#The Laredo Port Of Entry#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
111K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy