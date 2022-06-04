ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texas high school baseball playoff scores, brackets: 2022 regional championship updates, results (June 4)

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ya3L_0g0e9XAZ00

Updated brackets and scores from regional championship matchups throughout the state during the 2022 Texas high school baseball playoffs on Saturday (June 4)

The regional championship round of the 2022 Texas high school baseball playoffs wrap up Saturday (June 4) with teams across the Lone Star State dueling for the last remaining state tournament berths.

Stay with SBLive Texas all weekend and throughout the postseason for scores, game recaps, photo galleries, top performers and much more.

For complete statewide scores and schedules, check our Texas scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS SCOREBOARD

REGION I SCOREBOARD | REGION II SCOREBOARD

REGION III SCOREBOARD | REGION IV SCOREBOARD

Here are all of the UIL baseball playoff brackets:

CLASS 6A REGION I, REGION III BRACKETS | CLASS 6A REGION II, REGION IV BRACKETS

CLASS 5A REGION I, REGION III BRACKETS | CLASS 5A REGION II, REGION IV BRACKETS

CLASS 4A REGION I, REGION III BRACKETS | CLASS 4A REGION II, REGION IV BRACKETS

CLASS 3A REGION I, REGION III BRACKETS | CLASS 3A REGION II, REGION IV BRACKETS

CLASS 2A REGION I, REGION III BRACKETS | CLASS 2A REGION II, REGION IV BRACKETS

CLASS 1A REGION I, REGION III BRACKETS | CLASS 1A REGION II, REGION IV BRACKETS

And here are all of the private school league (TAPPS/SPC) baseball playoff brackets:

2022 SPC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION I BASEBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION II BASEBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION III BASEBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION IV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

TAPPS DIVISION V BASEBALL PLAYOFFS BRACKET

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to follow along on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

More from SBLive Texas:

Vote for the Texas High School Athlete of the Week! (May 23-29)

(Feature photo by Blake Purcell)

Scorebook Live

Listen to Episode 35 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast

The 35th episode of Arkansas Prep X-tra has been released.  In Part II of our baseball and softball state championship recaps, Kevin Bohannon talks with Harding Academy baseball coach Shane Fullerton (1:28). In segment two, Kyle Sutherland talks with Ashdown softball coach Ashlyn Pelotte ...
ASHDOWN, AR
